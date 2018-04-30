Brazilian Surfer Rodrigo Koxa Breaks World Record For Largest Wave Ever Surfed

The world record for largest wave ever surfed now belongs to Brazilian surfer Rodrigo Koxa. Watch his historic run:





Koxa actually surfed this mammoth 80-footer at Nazaré in Portugal back in November of 2017, a beach town known for enormous waves. But this past weekend, the wave's size (and therefore, Koxa's claim to the record) was officially verified by the World Surf League at the organization's Big Wave Awards.



And just because it's absolutely amazing, here's another angle of 38-year-old Koxa's record-setting ride:





🤙 🤙 🤙



