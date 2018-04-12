In Rock Paper Scissors, Is Rock Actually The Best Move?

Enthusiasts and experts of Rock Paper Scissors will tell you there are all sorts of ​strategies you can employ to get in your opponent's head, but no single move — rock, paper, or scissors — has an inherent advantage, right? Well, if we think about Rock Paper Scissors the way we think of "Super Smash Bros.," things might work out differently:

Reasoning:

- Rock comes out frame 1 and is impossible to react to

- Paper has the slowest startup but is the best counter to rock, which is the most common in this meta

- Scissors loses heavily to rock and only beats paper, which is less common than rock pic.twitter.com/Vdm2VWwwTi — 【20BC】 (@TheYearIs20BC) April 9, 2018

Okay, okay — this tweet's clearly a gag. Tier lists are spun up by players of games like "Smash Bros." and "Street Fighter" as a way of capturing the state of the meta-game, or the sum of a game's raw mechanics and the set of strategies currently popular amongst players. It makes sense to have tier lists based on expert observations and win/loss statistics as a way to determine if certain characters, moves or strategies are too dominant, but tier placements are often hotly debated... which makes them perfect joke fodder. You've probably seen (and disagreed) with a tier list of breakfast cereals online at some point.

Hold on, though: why is rock on top of this list? It "comes out frame 1 and is impossible to react to." To strip that of video game terminology, that's saying that since your hand is balled into a fist prior to your move, throwing rock has the advantage of having no tell.

That insight kind of sounds legitimate, no? It's at least amusing enough to warrant further investigation.

In real world Rock Paper Scissors, good luck reacting off your opponent's tells. Unless you're on the level of Brooklyn "Street RPS" hustler Bryan Bennett or his fellow tournament-grade peers, you probably lack the observation skills to read your opponent, let alone react to a physical tell in a matter of milliseconds.

If the jokesters at the "World RPS Society" are to be believed, rock is actually a comparatively weak move. The first point in their guide "How to Beat Anyone at Rock Paper Scissors," titled "Rock is for Rookies," asserts that men commonly play rock first as an aggressive move. Perhaps that's true, and being predictable is certainly the number one way to lose a Rock Paper Scissors game, but this observation comes from a site that also claims "Martial Arts is a derivative of RPS" and which contains multiple references to a man named Wojek Smallsoa, author of a Rock Paper Scissors strategy book called "The Trio of Hands" (neither exist). It's great that Rock Paper Scissors aficionados have their own weird lore about the game, but it doesn't help clear up the question raised by this also-jokey tier list.

A 2014 research paper from a trio of Chinese researchers hit upon two key insights that generated a lot of buzzy headlines like "Win At Rock Paper Scissors Every Time, With Math." The researchers found that in successive games, the last round's winner is more likely to throw the same move again while the loser is more likely to change to what would have beaten their opponent's last move. Two exploitable strategies fall out of these observations: if you just lost, play the move that would beat what you just lost to, and if you just won, play the move your opponent just played against you. If that's a little confusing this diagram-filled Numberphile video might help, but the takeaway for our purposes is that while there are teachable strategies that could boost your Rock Paper Scissors win-rate, they aren't tied to reliance on an individual move. Plus, if you and your opponent are both trying to employ the same strategies... well, hopefully the loser will catch on and change their approach?



From everything I've read, there's nothing to suggest that any individual move in Rock Paper Scissors carries an appreciable advantage from the ease of throwing it. If you practice in a mirror and find that your arm moves differently for a particular move, you might want to train yourself out of it (or out of leaning on it as your desperation go-to move), but if you want to start practicing Rock Paper Scissors in the mirror I suggest you stop reading what a novice like me has to say and start asking guys like this for advice:

paper is good for mixups pic.twitter.com/rZLnVvPJ5q — Elisay Kuznetsov (@Elisay_Kuz) April 10, 2018

Disrespect in a Rock Paper Scissors game. Now you've seen everything.