TROUBLED WATERS

A Mesmerizing Animation Of How A River Changes Course Over 30 Years

Most of the time, the earth seems to change at an imperceptibly slow pace. But satellite imagery shows that some natural phenomena change faster than you might think — like the Padma River in central Bangladesh, which has seen enormous changes since 1988. NASA's Earth Observatory used pictures taken by the Landsat 5 and 8 satellites to put together this mesmerizing illustration of how the Padma has changed course over the past 30 years.

 

"Every year, hundreds (sometimes thousands) of hectares of land erode and fall into the Padma River," the Earth Observatory notes. "Since 1967, more than 66,000 hectares (256 square miles) have been lost — roughly the area of Chicago." But the river's erosion rate peaked in 1998 and 1999 and has decreased since then, to the relief of people who live near the river's shores and stand to lose property to erosion.

You can see a bigger version of the animation here, and stills of each frame in the animation in natural color here

[NASA Earth Observatory]

