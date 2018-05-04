Watch LeBron Visibly Break The Raptors' Hearts By Making Tough Baskets

Yeah, sure, LeBron James is one of the greatest basketball players of all time. And yeah, watching him own you over and over again surely would get a little demoralizing. But to a trained professional in the NBA it's all in a day's work, right?

Apparently not so. Take a look at the Toronto Raptors' bench right after this insane LeBron bucket:





Catch that? Here it is again. Pay close attention to Jonas Valanciunas, Toronto's token big white dude:





Poor Jonas really couldn't catch a break last night. Here he is with more body language conveying total surrender on the bench:

And here's the most heartbreaking thing of all: this happened last game too. Last night's game (the second in a best-of-seven series between Toronto and Cleveland) wasn't not close. But the first one was, and the Raptors essentially lost it on this possession, thanks in large part to that pesky rim. Just watch poor Jonas' body language:



The Raptors had A TON of chances at the end of regulation. pic.twitter.com/TQKgv0yaZQ — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 2, 2018





It's okay Jonas. One way or another, it'll all be over soon. The series currently sits at 2–0 in favor of the Cavaliers. The two teams are set to play the next pair of games in Cleveland.