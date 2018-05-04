THE KING OF DEMORALIZATION

Watch LeBron Visibly Break The Raptors' Hearts By Making Tough Baskets

Yeah, sure, LeBron James is one of the greatest basketball players of all time. And yeah, watching him own you over and over again surely would get a little demoralizing. But to a trained professional in the NBA it's all in a day's work, right?

Apparently not so. Take a look at the Toronto Raptors' bench right after this insane LeBron bucket:

 via Reddit


Catch that? Here it is again. Pay close attention to Jonas Valanciunas, Toronto's token big white dude:

 via Reddit


Poor Jonas really couldn't catch a break last night. Here he is with more body language conveying total surrender on the bench:

 
via Reddit

And here's the most heartbreaking thing of all: this happened last game too. Last night's game (the second in a best-of-seven series between Toronto and Cleveland) wasn't not close. But the first one was, and the Raptors essentially lost it on this possession, thanks in large part to that pesky rim. Just watch poor Jonas' body language:

 


It's okay Jonas. One way or another, it'll all be over soon. The series currently sits at 2–0 in favor of the Cavaliers. The two teams are set to play the next pair of games in Cleveland.

Joey Cosco is Digg's Social and Branded Content Editor

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
BOXES WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

How To Find Cool Stuff Without Actually Having To Look

1 digg bespokepost.com
Bespoke Post is a subscription club for guys who give a damn. Their monthly boxes introduce you to stuff you’ve never heard of and didn’t even know you wanted: gear, cooking tools, grooming essentials, and more. Each is packed with $70+ worth of goods (and often much more). The best part, each box is $45. Free to join, skip any box, cancel anytime.