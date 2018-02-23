Florida Governor Rick Scott Proposes Bans On Bump Stocks And Selling Guns To People Under 21

Florida's Republican governor Rick Scott has been under sustained pressure to enact stricter gun control since last week's school shooting in Parkland. On Friday, Scott announced an action plan to prevent school shootings with policies that seemed aimed at placating gun-control advocates and NRA members alike.

One of the biggest gun-control measures in Scott's proposal was to ban gun ownership by people younger than 21. However, "There will be exceptions for active duty and reserve military and spouses, National Guard members and law enforcement," Scott said.

BREAKING: Florida Gov. Rick Scott says the state "will require all individuals purchasing firearms to be 21 or older." https://t.co/n7TqA3VDnW pic.twitter.com/knob4wzFEK — ABC News (@ABC) February 23, 2018

Scott also announced a ban on bump stocks, devices that allow semi-automatic rifles to fire at the rate of machine guns. (Bump stocks were used in the mass shooting in Las Vegas last October but not in the Parkland shooting.)

"We will completely ban the purchase or sale of bump stocks," FL Gov. Rick Scott announces https://t.co/FdsSJEmaMm pic.twitter.com/PAbF7us1dR — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 23, 2018

Scott's proposal, which will require passage by the Florida legislature before it becomes law, did not go as far as many gun-control advocates had hoped. Scott declined to push for a ban on specific semi-automatic weapons such as the AR-15 (the gun used by the Parkland shooter), saying, "Banning specific weapons and punishing law-abiding citizens is not going to fix this." However, he proposed measures to make it more difficult for potentially dangerous people to obtain or keep guns, including a new type of restraining order that "will allow a court to prohibit a violent or mentally ill person from purchasing or possessing a firearm or any other weapon when either a family member, community welfare expert or law enforcement officer files a sworn request."

Scott's proposal also contained measures that have been proposed by Republicans and gun-rights supporters that are ostensibly intended to make schools safer. He asked for $450 million in funding to employ a law enforcement officer at every public school, require active shooter training at schools, and pay for "school hardening measures like metal detectors, bullet-proof glass, steel doors, and upgraded locks," among other school safety measures.

Florida Democrats criticized Scott's proposal for not going far enough, with US Senator Bill Nelson (D-FL) issuing a statement saying, "The governor's plan doesn't do one thing to ensure comprehensive criminal background checks or ban assault rifles, like the AR-15. His leadership is weak and by recommending raising the age to 21 he is doing the bare minimum."



