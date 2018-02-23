Former Trump Adviser Rick Gates Pleads Guilty In Mueller Investigation — Here's What That Means

Rick Gates has pleaded guilty to conspiracy against the United States and making false statements to federal law enforcement officials, signaling his cooperation with special counsel Robert Mueller. Gates, Donald Trump's former deputy campaign chairman, was first indicted on money laundering charges in October and was indicted again this week on charges related to tax evasion and bank fraud, along with former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort. The two counts he is pleading guilty to are likely to carry significantly lighter punishments than the decades in prison he faced under the previous indictments.

On Friday morning, Mueller filed a "superseding information" outlining the charges that Gates officially pleaded guilty to at an afternoon hearing. The document was dated February 2 — one day after Gates allegedly made false statements to the FBI — indicating that the plea deal between Mueller and Gates has been in the works since the beginning of the month.

Gates is best known as Manafort's closest aide, but Mueller watchers are wondering what the plea deal — which follows plea deals by campaign aide George Papadopoulos, former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn and Gates' former lawyer Alex van der Zwaan — means for Trump. Here's what we know.

Gates Reportedly Wavered On Cooperating With Mueller Until After Thursday's Indictment

There have been rumors of Gates' imminent cooperation with Mueller for weeks, but it reportedly wasn't a done deal until after Mueller pressured Gates with Thursday's new indictment.

Rumblings that Gates was considering a plea deal with Manafort picked up a few weeks ago, as CNN reported that he had quietly hired a new lawyer, Tom Green. Gates reportedly wavered on the decision for weeks, and even in the last few days, it was not clear whether he and Mueller would come to a deal. The process of switching up his legal team was also rocky. His original team of lawyers first sought to withdraw in early February, but only after a series of sealed filings and private briefings did Green on Thursday formally enter the case and get the judge to approve the old team's departure.



[Talking Point Memo]

Gates Told His Friends And Family He'd Had 'A Change Of Heart'

ABC News obtained a letter Gates sent to his friends and family explaining his decision not to fight Mueller's charges.

In the letter obtained by ABC News, Gates writes to family and friends "despite my initial desire to vigorously defend myself, I have had a change of heart," Gates explained. "The reality of how long this legal process will likely take, the cost, and the circus-like atmosphere of an anticipated trial are too much. I will better serve my family moving forward by exiting this process." ...



"The consequence is the public humiliation, which at this moment seems like a small price to pay for what our children would have to endure otherwise," Gates said in his letter.



[ABC News]

It's likely that the potential prison time he faced if he refused to cooperate with Mueller played a role in his change of heart.

Both former campaign aides faced de facto life sentences for the charges, according to Patrick Cotter, a former federal prosecutor in Chicago. "This is pretty raw criminality," Cotter told The Washington Post. "According to the indictment, these are two fellows on a multi-year tear of lying to every bank they could find about their income. To a federal prosecutor, it’s fairly crude. It's extensive and bold and greedy with a capital 'G,' but it's not all that sophisticated."



[Vanity Fair]

Though Lesser Known Than Manafort, Gates Saw The Trump Campaign Through To The End

Gates is usually described as Manafort's deputy, but he ended up playing a longer-lasting role in the Trump campaign and maintaining a close relationship with Trump after the election.

Unlike Manafort, who resigned from his position as Trump's campaign chairman in August 2016, Gates remained with the campaign until Election Day, working at one point for the Republican National Committee. He then joined the inaugural committee as deputy chairman. Once Trump took office, Gates helped launch an allied group to support the president’s agenda and was a regular visitor at the White House.

[The Washington Post]

Legal Experts Aren't Sure Whether Gates Has Dirt On Trump Or Just Manafort

Prosecutors talking to the Toronto Star's Daniel Dale were split on whether the deal indicates that Gates has information about Trump or just on Manafort. Either way, they said Gates' cooperation makes it more likely that Manafort will eventually cooperate with Mueller.

Nick Akerman, a former assistant prosecutor on the Watergate scandal, said Mueller would likely require information on people other than Manafort to accept a deal with Gates, since the case against Manafort is already strong.

"He's in a position to know a lot, and I can’t imagine they would enter into any deal with him that would not involve total co-operation. It's not just testifying against Manafort," said Akerman, now a partner at law firm Dorsey and Whitney. "There's not a lot of incentive to get him as a witness against Manafort, because you don't need a witness — everything is in documents. So the key here is that he can testify as to other things."

[Toronto Star]

Manafort, however, released a statement after Gates' plea hearing insisting on his innocence.

Update, 5:20 PM: Manafort Has Been Indicted On New Charges

Shortly after Gates entered his guilty plea, Mueller released a new indictment of Manafort alleging that Manafort paid high-profile former European politicians to lobby on behalf of Ukraine and helped them disguise the fact that they were paid lobbyists. Read the full indictment here:



