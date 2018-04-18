AH, THE LAND OF OPPORTUNITY

The Richest Person Of All Time From Each State, Mapped

"The US is home to more billionaires than any other country in the world, but you might be surprised to learn that there are 7 states that haven't produced a single billionaire," reports HowMuch. Indeed, it's pretty crazy that seven states haven't gotten on board with adjusting their tax codes to concentrate more wealth in the hands of a tiny number of already wealthy people! Anyway, here's HowMuch's map of the richest person ever to come from each state, adjusted for inflation:

 

As you can see, Jeff Bezos hasn't caught up with Walmart founder Sam Walton (who died in 1992) or John D. Rockefeller (who died in 1937 and remains the richest American of all time). But if Amazon keeps squeezing as much work as possible out of its underpaid warehouse and delivery contractors by preventing them from taking bathroom breaks, it's sure to push Bezos over the top before he dies.  

​Congratulations to these 48 white men and 3 white women for clawing their way to the top of our totally fair, not at all rigged economy.

[HowMuch]

L.V. Anderson is Digg's managing editor.

