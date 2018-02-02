What Does The Release Of The Nunes Memo Mean? Here's What To Read

The formerly classified memo authored by Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee has finally been revealed! But... is there anything in it? Here's what you should read (besides the memo, which can be found here).

The primary claim in the memo is that the FBI and Justice Department misled a court to secure the right to surveil a former Trump adviser. If this is true, it's bad.

The memo claims that the Christopher Steele dossier — research by an ex-MI6 intelligence officer, which was funded, in part, by Hillary Clinton’s campaign — "formed an essential part" of the FBI’s application for that order. And yet, the Bureau did not inform the court of Clinton’s role in financing the collection of this information anywhere in its application...

The memo’s more compelling charge is that the FBI did present corroborating evidence for the Steele dossier’s claims — but that said evidence consisted primarily of a Yahoo News article that was based on information leaked by Christopher Steele. If this is true — and if the Steele dossier and Yahoo News article really did constitute the entirety of the FBI’s case — then it appears that the Bureau misled the FISA court, intentionally or otherwise, and an American citizen was unfairly subjected to state surveillance.

The Other Secret Document

The Washington Post reporters provide crucial context to what is an inherently partisan document. Throughout, The Post reporters note that the memo makes claims about the FISA warrant that simply can't be substantiated without seeing the warrant itself.

FISA warrants are generally rigorous and require lots of evidence. Since we don’t have the FISA warrant and we don’t know anything about the thought process of whoever approved it, it’s nearly impossible to say whether the Steele dossier was actually "essential."



The Yahoo News Piece

Similarly, the memo claims that the FISA warrant application extensively cited a Michael Isikoff Yahoo News piece that it says was reliant on information from the Steele dossier. Neither the use of the Yahoo piece nor the Yahoo piece's reliance on information from Steele has been verified outside of the Republican memo.

Here the memo alleges that the FISA application erred by mischaracterizing Steele’s contact with Yahoo News.

It has been reported that court papers show Steele admitted to meeting with Yahoo News, among other outlets including The Washington Post and the New York Times. The question from there is how much Isikoff relied upon information from Steele.

The Papadopoulos Point

The Atlantic, among others, note that the final point in the document undermines its political purpose (to discredit the Russia investigation via the Steele dossier). According to the memo, the FISA application attempted to connect Carter Page and George Papadopoulos despite there supposedly being little evidence of a connection. It goes on to note that Papadopoulos "triggered the opening of an FBI counterintelligence investigation[.]" By acknowledging that Papadopoulos, and not the Steele dossier, was the origin of the FBI investigation, Republicans seemingly refute the main point of the memo.



Trump and his aides have argued that the investigation is a political witch hunt, stemming from the DNC-funded dossier, but this paragraph confirms a New York Times story in late 2017 that reported that the investigation began with Papadopoulos. (Papadopoulos, another former campaign aide, pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI and is cooperating with Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe.)



On McCabe's Quote

The Atlantic also criticizes the memo's point that outgoing FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe said "no surveillance warrant would have been sought from the FISC without the Steele dossier information."

National-security-law experts say FISA-warrant applications often run dozens of pages, and the Steele dossier doesn’t have dozens of pages on Page. Nor is it clear what role the Steele dossier played in the granting of the warrant, even if the FBI wouldn’t have sought it without that information.



The Facts Are Indeed Disputed

Democrats and the FBI have disputed facts in the memo, specifically the claim that the FISA court was not made aware of the political origins of the Steele dossier.

.@RepAdamSchiff says it is "not accurate to say that the FBI did not make the FISC aware that there was a likely political motivation behind who was funding Steele's work. It is misleading to suggest that the court had no idea that there was a political motivation involved." — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) February 2, 2018

In a rare public statement, the FBI also raised concerns with the memo: "We have grave concerns about the material omissions of fact that fundamentally impact the memo’s accuracy."

Zack Beauchamp writes in Vox that the real question is not how heavily the FISA application relied on the Steele dossier, but rather what specific findings in the dossier that were used were verified or not.



The FBI relies on sources with axes to grind all the time. People typically don’t go to the authorities with damaging information about people they like. The key question in an application like this isn’t whether the source liked the target; it’s whether the specific claims they’re making are credible.

The memo doesn’t make that case.

“What matters is whether the Steele specific findings *actually material to the application* were unverified,” Julian Sanchez, an expert on surveillance at the libertarian Cato Institute, wrote after reading the memo. "Memo doesn’t seem to make that claim."

Despite the above criticism, Slate notes that the memo is shrouded in enough technicalities and confusion that it will probably have its desired effect:

The memo is so silly, and technical, and logic-defying on its face that it’s easy to miss the fact that its genius lies in precisely that. Unless one ambles comfortably in the murky weeds of the Trump-Russia collusion investigation, this will all be just arcane and confusing enough to mean nothing. For the vast majority of Americans, it will be enough that the president has now declared that his own federal intelligence apparatus is corrupt and out to get him, and has conveniently produced an enemies list that conveniently sweeps in all the villains, from Christopher Steele to Dana Boente to Sally Yates to Andrew McCabe, who have declined to play on the president’s “team.” If the point here is to raise doubts about every investigatory agency capable of scrutinizing Trump, it has been achieved. As John McCain responded, when the memo was released, “If we continue to undermine our own rule of law, we are doing Putin’s job for him.”



