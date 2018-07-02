The Average Rent In 540 Cities Around The World, Charted From Lowest To Highest

We all know San Francisco rents are insanely high by national standards. Well, it turns out they're mind-bogglingly out of control by global standards. The extent to which Bay Area rents are outside the global distribution curve is one of the lessons of the following chart from Redditor kylekun513, which lists the average rent in 540 cities around the world, from lowest to highest, color coded by region:

(If your eyes can't handle that tiny font, click here for a zoomable version.)



Kylekun513 offers a couple of caveats about the data that are worth keeping in mind:



*This data is a "rent index", which is an estimation of the average price of renting an apartments in the listed city

* There's no a clear definition of "city", which leads me to think there are probably some discrepancies based on how the numbers are reported. It's possible that downtown high-rise apartments go for twice the rent listed, or if you live in the suburbs where large apartments rent for far less than the given number. This is part of why indices are really better for comparison-purposes than for locate-specific data.

Even so, you might want to bookmark this chart for the next time you're daydreaming about running away from your life and moving halfway around the globe.