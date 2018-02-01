THE MORMONS WELCOME YOU TO UTAH ISLAND

A Physical Map Of Faith In America

In the aftermath of Donald Trump's election, you might have seen maps showing "TrumpLand" and the "Clinton Archipelago" — essentially, creating two new geographic bodies out of the areas that voted for Trump or Clinton. The New York Times produced a set, as did Alex Egoshin of Vivid Maps — here's his look at TrumpLand: 

 

Egoshin has now applied a similar dynamic to religious faith, creating a new map based on the percentage of people in a given area that believe in a higher power. Redder areas are more religious, while bluer areas are less so. 

Take, for instance, "Utah Island" — more than 60% of Utah residents are Mormon, so it's unsurprising that the state makes up such a large contiguous area of red. You can investigate a full-size, zoomable version of the map here.

 



[Via Vivid Maps]

