A Physical Map Of Faith In America

In the aftermath of Donald Trump's election, you might have seen maps showing "TrumpLand" and the "Clinton Archipelago" — essentially, creating two new geographic bodies out of the areas that voted for Trump or Clinton. The New York Times produced a set, as did Alex Egoshin of Vivid Maps — here's his look at TrumpLand:

&lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/48f9a964a6a14282b30d4e6a3f099217_0d3e20228e4944d887c10a71314476cd_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&gt;

Egoshin has now applied a similar dynamic to religious faith, creating a new map based on the percentage of people in a given area that believe in a higher power. Redder areas are more religious, while bluer areas are less so.

Take, for instance, "Utah Island" — more than 60% of Utah residents are Mormon, so it's unsurprising that the state makes up such a large contiguous area of red. You can investigate a full-size, zoomable version of the map here.

&lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/5c247d6e641c404a990102f21ba25e2a_0d3e20228e4944d887c10a71314476cd_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&gt;









[Via Vivid Maps]