What To Know About The Secret Memo That Republicans Claim Discredits The Mueller Investigation

A four-page memo written by Representative Devin Nunes (R-CA) is the talk of the right-wing media this week. Republicans say that the memo, which describes alleged wrongdoing by FBI investigators looking into possible collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign, discredits Robert Mueller's independent Russia investigation. Democrats say that the memo is a political hit job that plays fast and loose with classified information. Trump-supporting activists are asking the House to publicly release the memo, which has already been shared widely among House members. Here's what you need to know.

The Memo Alleges That The FBI Abused The Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act To Wiretap Trump Associates

In the memo, Nunes supposedly presents evidence that the FBI mishandled a request for a warrant to wiretap Trump campaign aide Carter Page under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act. The memo also supposedly alleges that FBI agents based their investigation on the Steele dossier — an allegation that Steele and his colleagues have refuted in congressional testimony.

The memo, according to three people who have viewed it, raises questions about how the FBI handled a fall 2016 application for a warrant to surveil a Trump campaign adviser, Carter Page, and whether agents were forthcoming about the role a controversial dossier alleging Kremlin influence over Trump played in their decision to seek the warrant.

The dossier was compiled in 2016 by former British spy Christopher Steele, a trusted FBI partner in previous investigations, who had been commissioned by the private research firm Fusion GPS to investigate Trump's business ties to Russia. Fusion's work was funded at that time by a lawyer who represented Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committee. It's unclear if Steele's relationship to the campaign was disclosed in the FISA application.

[Politico]

#ReleaseTheMemo Has Been Trending Among Right-Wing Social Media Users — And Russian Bots

Trump supporters — including Trump's son Donald Jr. — have taken to social media to urge House Republicans to make the memo and its findings public. However, so have Russian bots.

A group that tracks Russian-linked social media influence campaigns says the volume of Russian-related #ReleaseTheMemo traffic represents the most coordinated such effort since their website launched in early August.

"I've never seen any single hashtag that has had this amount of activity behind it," said Bret Schafer, an analyst who helps runs the Hamilton 68 dashboard, a project with the Alliance for Securing Democracy at the German Marshall Fund.

[Associated Press via USA Today]

The Importance Of The Memo Has Also Become A Huge Talking Point In Right-Wing Media

Right-wing media outlets have clamored for more information from the memo, with Wikileaks offering a reward for the memo and Alex Jones claiming to have obtained the full memo. (It appears that he actually has a document that was already public.) Meanwhile, Fox's Sean Hannity has treated the memo like a once-in-a-generation scandal.

Hannity, who has one of the highest-rated shows on cable news and who has spent months waging an all-out campaign against Mueller, catapulted the story last night, devoting multiple segments to discussing how the memo shows "the systematic abuse of power" that is "far bigger than Watergate" and is in fact "the biggest national scandal by far in our lifetime." Fox & Friends picked up the torch this morning and Fox seems poised to devote coverage to the memo throughout the day.



[Media Matters]

House Republicans Are Reportedly Considering Releasing The Memo To The Public...

Nunes and two of his colleagues from the House Judiciary Committee and the House Oversight Committee have reportedly discussed making the memo public.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte and House Oversight Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy met with House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes over the weekend to discuss next steps for the memo that details alleged abuses by the Intelligence Committee.

According to a committee source, no final decision was made on making it public because the three want to give lawmakers "who haven't read it yet a chance to do so and weigh in."

[The Washington Examiner]

... But They're Refusing To Share The Memo With The Justice Department

Curiously, Nunes and his colleagues have not shared the memo with the FBI, which says it would like to know what's in it in order to investigate any potential wrongdoing within the department.

"The FBI has requested to receive a copy of the memo in order to evaluate the information and take appropriate steps if necessary. To date, the request has been declined," said Andrew Ames, a spokesperson for the FBI...



One Senate aide told The Daily Beast it means Nunes' efforts are just politics.

"If this is about FBI abuses, why wouldn't they share it with the Trump-appointed director who wasn’t at the bureau when the abuses supposedly occurred?" the aide said. "If this is about cleaning up the FBI like they claim, wouldn’t they want Wray as an ally?"

[The Daily Beast]

Democrats Say That The Memo Is Political And That Releasing It Would Violate An Agreement With The FBI

Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA), who also serves on the House Intelligence Committee, told the Washington Post that the memo is "spin" and that releasing it to members of Congress or to the public would violate an agreement Nunes made with the FBI to keep classified information private.



"It's highly distorted spin by Nunes," Schiff told me. "The Nunes spin memo distorts the underlying materials and has presented Members with a very misleading impression of what those materials show."

Schiff also made a striking claim: He said that in allowing the memo to be accessed in a classified setting by House Republicans, Nunes has violated an agreement with the FBI and the Justice Department.

[The Washington Post]