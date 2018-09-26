This Reddit Advice Post Starts With A Guy Overhearing His Wife Rehearsing His Eulogy And Only Gets Weirder

Reddit is full of all kinds stuff. Some of it good, lots of it weird and a ton of it terrible. But there are two subreddits that reliably produce some genuinely great reading: r/legaladvice and r/relationship_advice, where regular people share their mundane and often not-at-all mundane issues with the only-sometimes-helpful community.

And now we have another classic of the genre, thanks to Redditor u/mentosallaround:





It's a roller coaster ride! At first he's creeped out, then reassures himself that his wife could never, before doing some digging and creeping himself out even more. While many commenters urged u/mentosallaround to double check his life insurance policy, others suggested that something much more mundane was happening, such as his wife coping with anxiety or rehearsing for a play.

Which, as it turns out, is exactly what was going on. Unfortunately for u/mentosallaround, while he appears to have avoided imminent death, things took on a life of their own and he's ended up in even more trouble than he started in:

Is this story real? Is it all an elaborate troll to fool the gullible commenters of r/relationship_advice (and us)? Does it matter? At any rate, as one commenter put it, it "sounds like an average day between people who lack even basic communication skills."







[H/T Nicole Cliffe]