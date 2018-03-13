The Average Faces Of A Bunch Of Subreddits, Visualized

​On the Internet, the individual becomes part of a faceless collective. But what if every group had its own representative face? A Redditor wondered just that, and then used the top photos posted on over 40 subreddits to create an average face for each one.

Redditor BizCaus used a script to scrape 50 faces from the top posts of each subreddit, create a triangle mesh, and warp each face to fit the triangle mesh. You can get a sense of the general makeup of all the photos on each subreddit. They look pretty much how you'd expect: /r/ladyboners is a generically handsome white man, /r/beardporn is a white man with a beard, /r/oliviawilde is Olivia Wilde. Still, it's very cool to see.

It's even cooler to see in action. BizCaus posted a video demonstrating the process, using /r/girls_smiling as an example:









Eerie.