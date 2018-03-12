Steven Spielberg's 'Ready Player One' Premiered At SXSW — Is It Good? Here's What Early Reviews Say

Love or hate (or know nothing about) Ernest Cline's 2011 novel "Ready Player One," you've probably been wondering how the heck director Steven Spielberg would adapt it for the screen since the trailer made a splash late last year. "Ready Player One" won't hit theaters until March 29th, but Warner Bros. held a special premiere for it at Austin, TX's SXSW festival. Here's what the critics in attendance thought:

The Plot Of The Book Is Largely Intact

The year is 2045, and the city of Columbus, Ohio, like most of America, is in a state of dystopian ruin. Wade Watts (Tye Sheridan) lives among the “stacks,” a futuristic slum of stacked-up trailers. By night, he is neglected by his caretaker-aunt and slapped around by her idiot boyfriend, but by day, he retreats into the VR world of OASIS, a place where he is respected.

The conflict is straightforward and simple: our hero and his friends must outplay the corporate bad guys led by Nolan Sorrento (Ben Mendelsohn) and beat him to the three keys that would control the game.

There's Not Much To Wade Beyond His Geekdom

Wade (or Parzival, as he’s known in the OASIS) eventually develops an ethos, but for the most part, he’s like every other video gamer who’s ever sat down on a couch and hit “start” on the controller. He may appreciate the gameplay or the storyline or the people he meets online, but ultimately, he just wants that elusive win. He’s more a customized audience avatar than a real character, but that’s fitting for a world that’s so spottily drawn, at least outside of the virtual paradise where people prefer to spent their time.

This is a typical boy’s movie that will strike younger audiences as being out of sync with the current moment (just imagine what might happen if Waithe and Sheridan traded places), but then, so’s the nostalgia-laden Oasis.

Olivia Cooke's Character Art3mis Still Suffers From The 'Manic Pixie Dream Girl' Problem

For as skilled and resourceful as Art3mis/Samantha (Olivia Cooke) is, her avatar is that of an impossible pixie dream girl – a creature with a svelte body, anime-inspired big eyes, weapons training and the person who knows and loves almost every reference Wade makes. Of course, she’s damaged with a birthmark on her face, and he’s the only nice guy who can see that she’s truly beautiful. Samantha is the artificially programed Eve to Wade’s Adam, but worse because she never gets the chance to sin.

It’s bad enough to follow the “hero wins the girl as a prize” model without examining it at all. It’s worse still to have the characters examine it, find the flaws, then instantly forget about them. This isn’t a movie with a long memory (except when it’s reaching back 40 years for visual gags), but it’s infuriating to see it try to examine its own tropes responsibly, then take no steps whatsoever to address the issues it raises.

All The '80s References Work Better On-Screen

The story, which mostly takes place in the virtual-reality world called The OASIS, rarely slows down enough to explain the references, or geek out over them the way the book does. It’s still a visual festival of ‘80s culture that sometimes hinges significant jokes on the assumption that the audience knows the filmography of Robert Zemeckis, or will chortle over a reference to Monty Python and the Holy Grail. But the film improves significantly on the book by prioritizing the story over the signifiers.



In a mindblowing racing sequence, Wade drives the DeLorean from “Back to the Future,” and Spielberg treats that as matter-of-factly as if it was any car instead of languishing over the nostalgia.

After actually seeing Spielberg’s Ready Player One, it becomes readily apparent that nobody but our greatest American pop filmmaker could’ve even attempted to make this clunky bit of self-indulgence operate at the breathless level of consistency it does.

You'll Either Love The Kinetic VR Action Or Find It Tiring

The film mimics video games’ weightless camera, creating a floating point of view around fight scenes and chase scenes. While thrilling to watch, it’s a style that left me queasy from motion sickness. The spinning is sometimes so fast, it’s tough to figure out which player is winning or who is fighting who. With too much movement, momentum is lost. The audience has to regain its footing in the story before running off towards the finish line.

Ready Player One is fundamentally one long chase film, created with the same eye for insane animated aerobatics that made The Adventures of Tintin so immensely enjoyable.

After a while, it’s all just so much visual noise, like every fight in Michael Bay’s Transformers movies.

The word being thrown around the most on Sunday night was overwhelming, from those who loved it and those who hated it, and it is undeniably that. It’s nearly non-stop action for over two hours.

Spielberg Puts Fun Above Emotion At Every Turn

There’s no sense that anyone involved with the story really cares about the details of the real world in this crapsack future, given how little the real-world scenes hold together. And the film takes a particularly feather-light approach to what should be significant emotions, especially when a death that should devastate Wade is shrugged off within seconds, then brought back out for a cheap, unearned moment much later.

Real-world deaths play out in a matter of seconds, a budding romance is told instead of shown, and the movie/film adopts a half-assed message about the inherent dangers of VR, of how you can’t just ignore the problems of reality by getting lost in the OASIS. If properly executed, this could be a meaty central theme that’s very much in line with our own obsession with alternate reality and fetishization of pop culture.

For anyone hoping to find a deeper layer of storytelling beyond the visual orgy and pop-culture nostalgia of the trailer, heed the advice of Spielberg himself when he addressed the crowd before [SXSW] screening began: this is a “movie,” not a “film.” If you interrogate the messaging behind this wild ride? Well, there be dragons.

T.J. Miller's Role Feels Trimmed, But Only Slightly

Spielberg also appears to have attempted to address the lingering presence of T.J. Miller, who voices the gamer-troll (and Sorrento henchman) i-R0K. His is the only major VR character that we don’t meet IRL, which may have something to do with the disturbing sexual-assault allegations against him.

In contrast to his boisterous promotion of the movie at Comic-Con last summer, Miller has been largely absent from more recent publicity for the film—but his voice work in the film serves as a constant reminder that the consequences of the #MeToo movement have not reached all men.

It Never Stops To Consider The Dark Side Of Corporate-Enabled Fanboy-ism (Not That That's Surprising)

The parts of Ready Player One that feel truly dystopian probably aren’t the ones Spielberg and Penn intended; the real ugliness of this world is that it is a fanboy utopia where every inane piece of useless trivia has some divine purpose, and where all the time these loyal players spent indoors consuming pop culture could very well be their golden ticket to total control over the characters and fiction they love. Ready Player One tells fanboys that the very parts of this culture that have become so toxic — gatekeeping, in particular — are actually good.



This is Spielberg at his very lightest, delivering a piece of populist entertainment that contains as many empty calories as the popcorn you munch in the auditorium while you watch it. He's not dissecting or interrogating the book in any real way, and for some this will simply not be enough.

TL;DR

There is a heart beating at the center of The Goonies, E.T., Raiders of the Lost Ark, and more—but in Ready Player One, audiences will instead find a gleaming, digital, golden Easter egg. If the thunderous applause drawn by the premiere is any indication, for many, that will be enough.

