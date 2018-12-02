A Stunningly Simple Visualization Of How Much More Landmass There Is Above The Equator Than Below

​How much land is there at your current latitude, versus ocean? It's a question you probably haven't given much thought to, but after you watch this gorgeously simple animation demonstrating the ration of land to sea at different latitudes, you won't be able to stop thinking about it.

This animation comes via Redditor u/neilrkaye, and it does an incredible job of showing just how much more landmass there is in the Northern Hemisphere than in the Southern Hemisphere. It just so happens that u/neilrkaye is behind two other recent maps showing the same concept in different ways — one showing countries' true size relative to one another, the other comparing their true size to the Mercator projection. As always, we appreciate looking at things from a different worldview.





[Via Reddit]