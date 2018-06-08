The Rat Density In New York City, Mapped

​New York City is filled with rats of all types. This interactive rodent density map, put together by GeoBI Lab, shows us where they tend to gather.

New Yorkers lodged 91,669 rat complaints between January 2013 and April 2018. According to rodent complaint data, the most rat-infested neighborhood is Melrose in the South Bronx. In Brooklyn, rats mostly live in Crown Heights and Clinton Hill, with the largest concentration on Atlantic Avenue and Fulton Street. Manhattan's rats live in the northernmost parts of the borough, with the exception of the rat-laden East Village. Across the city, except in the Bronx, rats live in areas containing a lot of buildings with a high human use.

Generally, city rats are most attracted to spaces that provide them with adequate food and shelter. 35% of rats were seen near parking lots, and 31% were near food-related businesses. It may seem like we see countless rats on the subway, but they actually appear to avoid living near trains. Only 15% of rat sightings were reported within 165 feet of the subway.

It's hard to estimate just how many rats are actually in New York City. Rats are elusive and quick, so reported sightings are the most reliable source we have to follow. At least New Yorkers can take comfort in only being the #2 rattiest city in America.