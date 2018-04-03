Why Trump's EPA Chief Scott Pruitt May Be The Next Head On Trump's Chopping Block

Scott Pruitt has gotten a lot of bad press during his tenure as Trump's Environmental Protection Agency chief (which is predictable since his mission in the role has been to dismantle and slow the workings of the agency), but Pruitt's worst week has to be this one. In the last few days, a handful of scoops have shredded any doubt that Pruitt has been skirting ethics laws and working to curb environmental regulation. Here's a rundown of the developments:

Pruitt Approved A Pipeline Expansion While Renting A Really Cheap Condo From Energy Lobbyists

On Monday, The New York Times reported that Pruitt approved the expansion of the Alberta Clipper oil pipeline, operated by Enbridge Inc., at the same time that he was renting a condo from the wife of the chief of Enbridge's lobbying firm Williams & Jensen. The condo rental was first reported by Bloomberg.



The rental came at the bargain price of $50 per night. While the EPA initially claimed that Pruitt was only renting out a single bedroom, ABC later reported that his daughter used a second bedroom in the condo, and that they used a lower floor containing a kitchen and living area. Other apartments in the duplex have rented for up to $5,000 a month, according to ABC. Federal law says government employees can't receive gifts over $20.



While it's not surprising in the least that Pruitt would approve a pipeline extension, the association with Enbridge's lobbying firm at the time of the approval raises questions about the rental's influence on Pruitt.

Williams & Jensen have denied any intervention with the pipeline decision, and claim they haven't worked with Enbridge on pipeline issues in years despite a disclosure report from 2017 showing the lobbying firm as registered to do lobbying work for the company pertaining to "issues affecting pipelines and construction of new pipelines."

The pipeline expansion will increase its carrying capacity of oil sourced from tar sands from 500,000 barrels per day to 890,000 barrels per day. In 2010, and Enbridge pipeline was responsible for spilling close to a million gallons of oil in Marshall, Michigan.

Williams & Jensen also lobbys the EPA on policies like the Clean Air Act, whose enforcement has been slowed under Pruitt, and for Cheniere Energy Inc., which owns the only Liquid Natural Gas export plant in the US. On a trip to Morocco last year, Pruitt specifically discussed natural gas exports.



The Same Condo Also Served As A GOP-Fundraising Hub

Casting an even sketchier shadow onto Pruitt's rented condo is a report from The Daily Beast revealing that the condo was also used by numerous GOP congressmen for fundraising events. Some occurred there at the same time that Pruitt was occupying it. The EPA claims that Pruitt didn't attend the events.

While it's not illegal for cabinet members to attend fundraisers on their own time, the connections don't do much for Trump's claims of draining the swamp.

Pruitt Went Around White House To Give Big Raises To Closest Aides

On Tuesday, The Atlantic piled onto Pruitt's existing accusations of ethically questionable conduct, reporting that Pruitt used an obscure EPA rule to give two close aides raises after they were denied by the White House.

Sarah Greenwalt (30) and Millan Hupp (26) followed Pruitt from Oklahoma to Washington, going from political aide and general counsel to scheduling director and senior counsel.



Pruitt asked that Greenwalt’s salary be raised from $107,435 to $164,200; Hupp’s, from $86,460 to $114,590. Because both women were political appointees, he needed the White House to sign-off on their new pay.

According to a source with direct knowledge of the meeting, held in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, staffers from the Presidential Personnel Office dismissed Pruitt’s application. The White House, the source said, declined to approve the raises.

After Pruitt's request was rejected, he instead used a rule in the Safe Drinking Act that allows 30 hires outside of White House or Congressional approval, meant to facilitate the hiring of specialists for custom roles.

The Atlantic reports that the raises ($28,130 and $56,765) created waves in the department, with career EPA employees complaining of favoritism. Hupp's raise places her salary above Obama's senior counsel, who after five years was making $155,500.

Pruitt has also used the Safe Drinking Act provision to fill other positions that have typically been filled about political appointees, allowing them to get around taking an ethics pledge.

Pruitt Has Faced Questions Over His First Class Travel

Throughout his first year, Pruitt has faced criticism for frequently flying first class. According to Politico, Pruitt spent over $105,000 on first-class trips in his first year as EPA chief, not including $58,000 spent on chartered military flights.

On an international trip in Morocco, Pruitt missed two connecting flights in Paris and stayed overnight. Pruitt then spent two days in Rabat. In total, the trip cost $16,217.

Pruitt has claimed that his first class travel is due to security threats, but after increased scrutiny, Pruitt has suggested that he'll begin flying coach.

The Washington Post reported Monday that Pruitt's aides at one point considered leading a private jet for Pruitt that would have cost $100,000 per month. The idea was eventually scrapped.

Two administration officials have already been ousted for their travel expenses. In September, HHS Secretary Tom Price was fired over a scandal revolving around his use of first-class flights. Just last week, VA secretary David Shulkin was also fired over a European trip he took with his wife using tax-payer dollars. Currently, Ben Carson is being investigated for HUD's purchase of a $31,000 dining set.

Pruitt Is And Has Been Under Investigation

The Wall Street Journal reports that Pruitt is currently under investigation for his condo rental, and that the White House believes that it's possible that it violated ethics rules.

According to The Atlantic, Democratic senators have been requesting that the Government Accountability Office open an investigation into his aide's raises and the use of the Safe Drinking Act. An investigation by the EPA's inspector general reportedly began questioning EPA employees about the matter in March.

Politico reports that Trump's chief of staff John Kelly has been considering whether or not to fire Pruitt over his travel controversy, but has held back in anticipation of the EPA's inspector general report.

While Pruitt has survived multiple scandalous reports thus far, this week's revelations along with the multiple government investigations might make any sane person wonder whether or not Pruitt will be the next head on Trump's chopping block.