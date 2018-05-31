A 1997 Pokémon Demo Leaked — Here Are The Weirdest Prototype Pokémon That Didn't Make The Final Cut

Sometimes, artists at Game Freaks nail a Pokémon design on the first try. Other times they really, really don't. Footage from a 1997 demo of "Pokémon Gold/Silver" — that's the second generation of games — has floated around online for some time, but now some hardcore fans have their hands on the code.

Having the demo means we can look at what the second generation of pocket monsters looked like before the roster was finalized. Some of them are just as you remember, while others... well...

The spaceworld 97 Pokemon gold demo has leaked and is being documented. Look at all these unused pre evolutions, evolutions and Pokémon eventually added after Gs. Not to mention the legendary dogs look like deviant art drawings. pic.twitter.com/56m8ANZIo1 — ThatTallGuy[Legendary] (@Seanbo124) May 31, 2018

First, let's get a closer look at the second generation starter Pokémon. Out of this lineup, only Grass-type starter Chikorita and its final evolution, Meganium, resemble their final designs.

Next, get a load of what the game's Legendary Pokémon looked like circa 1997. Is that supposed to be time-travelling forest spirit Celebi at the far right, or some kind of monkey-cat hybrid?

I'm particularly fond of this duo of weird aquatic creatures. Eventually a Pokémon that's just an anchor was introduced, but the anchor for a tail is inspired.



What's this supposed to be? Dunno, but it's cute.

Hey, it's Remoraid and Octillery looking... well, much more like a gun and a tank, respectively, than their finalized designs do.

Lastly, get a load of whatever this terrifying blob is.

Thank goodness Game Freaks and Nintendo decided against including that thing.

[@Seanbo124]