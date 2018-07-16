Happy Prime Day, Here's A Brief History Of Why You Shouldn't Give Jeff Bezos Your Money

Perhaps you've heard that today is Amazon Prime Day, a day in which the world's largest retailer, Amazon, affords consumers the supreme luxury of buying things from them at discounted rates.

Coincidentally, today Jeff Bezos was named the "richest man in modern history" by Bloomberg after his fortune swelled to $150 billion dollars — which is $55 billion more than the second-richest person on the planet, Bill Gates. For someone who took a retailer of books into an all-consuming entity hellbent on controlling how everything is bought and sold on this planet, by monetary standards, Bezos seems to have succeeded.

Also, coincidentally, Amazon workers across Europe are on strike, protesting poor working conditions in the company's warehouses in Germany, Spain and Poland.

Thus is a familiar dynamic with Amazon. The deals are too good to pass up, the workers report mistreatment and Jeff Bezos's fortune grows. Apropos of everything, here is what the man who has more money than God has been up to for the past six months.

That Time When Jeff Bezos Regularly Exploited His Labor Force (He Still Does)

If you think Amazon's ability to offer you screaming deals and screaming-fast shipping is nothing short of magic, well, you'd be mistaken. Jeff Bezos uses the oldest trick in the book: skimping on paying his employees a fair wage, and passing the savings onto you but mostly himself.

Within the past year, Gizmodo's Bryan Menegus has spoken to dozens of on-the-ground Amazon employees and found that the company relies on a veritable army of contractors with cars full of packages — neglecting to consider them as full-time employees and thus removing themselves from the obligation to offer basic benefits like health care and worker's compensation — to get your box of sundry goods on time.

Menegus also found that Amazon routinely forces its workers to take mandatory "voluntary" time off, which allows Bezos to simultaneously promise high jobs numbers to local municipalities, thus securing lucrative government subsidies, while also cutting down on the amount he has to pay his warehouse workers.

Perhaps most emblematic of Bezos's Amazon is the story of Jeff Lockhart Jr., who died trying to appease the Amazon machine.

This doesn't end with exploiting so-called "un-skilled" labor either. Over the past few months, the staff of the Bezos-owned Washington Post has been trying to negotiate with Bezos over modest raises to a staff that has managed to move the once-failing Washington Post into profitability. Those requests were met with staunch resistance from ownership. Ultimately, the Washington Post union had to concede to an anemic $15 per week raises, a 1% 401(k) match, and four-week parental leave.

That Time Bezos Got Seattle To Fold On Taxing Amazon

In an effort to combat rising levels of homelessness, skyrocketing rents and dwindling supply of affordable housing the city of Seattle had a novel idea: What if they taxed the cities wealthiest companies? In April the Seattle city council announced a measure that would impose a tax — $500 per employee — on companies that grossed over $20 million annually. The estimated $75 million drawn from the city's largest employers would be used to build low-income housing within the city.

In response, Bezos, whose Amazon would have had to cough up a paltry $25 million in response to this "headcount tax," immediately shut down the construction of new Amazon office buildings while the city council put the tax to a vote. The tax was reduced to $275 per employee after Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan threatened to veto the original bill. A month later, the tax bill passed.

A concerted lobbying effort led by Amazon and Starbucks got the city council to repeal the tax in June on the grounds that the tax would unfairly hurt the big corporations who call Seattle home. It was a move that proved that Seattle's elected officials, and the tens of thousands of Seattle residents felt they were more beholden to the big businesses of Seattle than the city's some 12,000 homeless.

That Time When Bezos Sold Face-Tracking Technology To ICE (He Still Does)

While most are familiar that you can buy anything on Amazon, and that Amazon's servers power most of the internet, in May the ACLU found yet another alarming development in the unceasing expansion of Amazon: government surveillance.

Based on marketing materials secured by the ACLU, Amazon is apparently selling a face-recognition system called Rekognition, which is currently in use with at least two police departments, Washington County Sheriff's Office in California and the city of Orlando since 2017. As you might imagine, the software searches a database of mugshots to give authorities the ability to spot and track citizens. Further, a point that Amazon is trying to sell Rekognition on is a centralized and shared face database of citizens that government agencies could potentially share between organizations.

In the wake of ICE's family separation policy, a group of Amazon employees are now protesting the existence of Rekognition, stating in a letter to Jeff Bezos that they "Refuse to build the platform that powers ICE, and we refuse to contribute tools that violate human rights." Bezos has yet to comment publicly in response to his employees' concern over the use of Rekognition.

That Time When Bezos Wanted Everyone To Own A Device That Listens To Them All The Time (He Still Does)

Amazon's Echo, and voice-activated assistant Alexa, seems great. You ask it to play some Steely Dan, it starts playing "Can't Buy A Thrill." You shout at something to buy toilet paper, and it buys toilet paper for you. It's also a security nightmare.

Amazon loves to assure that Alexa isn't always listening to you, but is only always listening for its name. But a patent filed back in April suggests that Amazon is looking to expand its listening vocabulary to words outside of "Alexa." — giving Echo the ability to essentially track your likes, dislikes and those of anyone within earshot of the device.

What's more, in May, one Portland couple's Echo secretly recorded a private conversation and then sent it to a random person on their contact list. Amazon engineers investigated and the best reason they could come up with is that Alexa thought it heard its name, thought it was told to record a conversation and then thought it was told to send that recording to someone on a contact list.

Amazon is currently offering a deal on their Echo in celebration of Prime Day.

That Time Bezos Got Mayors To Sell Out Their Residents For HQ2

Since September of last year, Amazon has been evaluating proposals — now down to 20 cities — from cities across the US as to where it should it build its second headquarters, cleverly named HQ2. The prospect of roping in the tens of thousands of jobs a new Amazon headquarters would offer is making many Mayors extremely horny for Amazon.

While it would be great if the worst by-product of this whole selection process was some pathetic public groveling before the throne of Bezos to please, sir, bring your headquarters to my city, the reality is much worse.

According to a report from City Lab in May, most of these proposals haven't been made public to constituents. As the US economy enjoys record-low jobless rates and approaches full employment, it'd be great to see what these municipalities are offering in exchange to become the next Amazon Company Town.

That Time When Amazon Made Billions In Profits But Didn't Pay Any Taxes (It Still Doesn't)

In 2017 Amazon reportedly made $5.6 billion in profit. In February 2018, the Institute of Taxation and Economic Policy's Matthew Gardner reported that Amazon did not pay a single dime in federal income taxes. Cool, cool. Very cool stuff.

We should all be so happy that Jeff Bezos built a company that is aimed at taking over every single aspect of buying and selling, but has also staked out a position that it is too big to tax.

Ah well, keep those sweet, sweet deals coming I guess.

That Time When Bezos Erected Three Giant Balls

Perhaps you're tired of all of this by now. I know I am. Anyway, in January Jeff Bezos had three giant balls built that Amazon employees would have to fight over for the privilege to work in. They're part of a $4 billion Amazon campus expansion.

Bezos hired a team of horticulturalists to find and grow a selection of 400 plant species for the spheres. The searched the planet and spent four years growing all the greenery that would be featured in the spheres in a massive greenhouse outside of the city.

The spheres apparently can accommodate 800 employees. Currently, over 40,000 people work for Amazon in Seattle.

That Time When Jeff Bezos Tweeted This

Come on man.



