The Primaries Were Important Last Night — Here Are The Key Takeaways

On Tuesday, primaries took place across the country in what was one of the biggest preliminary election days ahead of the midterms this November. The elections in California, Iowa, New Jersey, Montana, New Mexico, Mississippi and Alabama will shape the midterm battles that will redefine politics in the US in the next few months. Here are the important takeaways.

California's Next Governor: Ultra-Progressive Or A Trump Republican?

Progressive California lieutenant governor and former San Francisco mayor Gavin Newsom and Trump Republican John Cox took the top two spots in California's "Jungle Primary," which advances the top two candidates from any party to the final election in November.

Newsom, who currently commands 33.3% of the vote compared to Cox's 26.2%, is most widely known for his early support and temporary city-wide legalization of same-sex marriage and for his early support of marijuana legalization. He is expected to defeat his Republican opponent come November.

Cox is a California venture capitalist endorsed by President Trump who is most widely known for unsuccessfully running against Barack Obama for his Illinois Senate seat in 2003. His policy platform as stated on his website shadows Trump's politics: "We should begin by repealing Jerry Brown’s massive $52 billion gas tax increase and ending the the [sic] Sanctuary State'."

Coming in third was former Los Angeles Democratic Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, who was widely celebrated as the city's first elected Latino mayor who reduced crime and led significant neighborhood revival projects. His reputation suffered a significant blow however when he became embroiled in a sex scandal that ended his marriage.

Villaraigosa won 14% of the vote, which will probably go to fellow Democrat Newsom come November.

A Path To A Democratic House Majority Survives In California

It appears that Democrats will also be able to secure a significant victory in their House battles across California as well — paving a potential path to a House majority. In seven key California House races — currently Republican-held districts that voted for Hillary Clinton — Democrats were able to secure a place on the ballot and a shot at flipping them in November. Across the country Democrats need to flip 23 seats to secure a House majority.

Republicans, however, aren't going down without a fight. By securing a Republican candidate in the governor's race, Republicans have ensured a significant voting block will turn out to vote for House seats as well.

How Blue Is New Jersey?

Democratic Senator Bob Menendez won a spot on the ballot with slim margins for an incumbent senator (62% to 40%) after barely escaping bribery charges last year over hundreds of thousands of dollars in gifts he received from an eye doctor now convicted of fraud. The poor showing raises questions about whether or not he will face a larger reckoning for his behavior in November.

In the House, things are looking better for New Jersey Democrats. In three highly watched races, Democrats were able to get their desired candidate on the ballot. In two of those districts, Republicans Congressmen stepped down for what appears to be fear of a Trump backlash. In one, voters favored Hillary Clinton, giving Democrats hope that it could flip in 2018.

Republicans Who Have Criticized Trump Got Punished

Despite what some are predicting will be a backlash to Trump in the Midterms, Republicans still showed loyalty to the President on Tuesday.

Representative Martha Roby of Alabama withdrew her endorsement of Trump weeks before the election, following the Access Hollywood Tape. Her opponents in Tuesday's election used that fact against her. Unable to secure 50% of the vote, she's now being forced into a runoff to fight for her fifth term as Congresswoman.



In New Jersey, Republican Steve Lonegan, who was critical of Trump in 2016, lost a congressional primary after his opponent used footage of Trump criticizing the candidate in his ads.