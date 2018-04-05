We Found The Best New Yorker Cartoon Captions, And They're All By One 9-Year-Old Girl

Every few years some internet comedian proposes a funny one-liner that supposedly fits every New Yorker cartoon. The "universal New Yorker cartoon caption" is an enjoyable concept, and the pantheon includes some verifiable gems, such as Charles Lavoie's "Christ, what an asshole," Cory Arcangel's "what a misunderstanding!" and Frank Chimero's "Hi, I'd like to add to you my professional network on LinkedIn."

But here's the new best way to caption every New Yorker cartoon: whatever this exceedingly clever 9-year-old says.

Everything is terrible but my cousin’s 9-year old daughter Alice has been quietly and masterfully slaying the @NewYorker’s caption contest and it’s pure delight. pic.twitter.com/Lhzmq7Pnsb — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) April 4, 2018





Bess Kalb, an LA-based writer for "Jimmy Kimmel Live!", posted a thread to Twitter on Wednesday of her cousin's 9-year-old daughter's attempts at captioning New Yorker cartoons. They are very, very good.

[via Bess Kalb]





And unlike the so-called "universal" New Yorker captions above, they don't rely on a single cynical joke to get laughs. And unlike real New Yorker captions, they aren't corny or too mainstream to earn anything more than a chuckle.

Instead, they're honest to God, laugh-out-loud funny internet humor.

Seriously. I dearly hope Alice keeps at it and finds a future in comedy writing. I will back her Kickstarter. I will subscribe to her Patreon. I will consider getting cable again to watch her pilot... maybe.

There's plenty more. Check the rest of those out in Kalb's original thread on Twitter, and while you're there take a look at Kalb's other thread about why people who think "girls aren't funny" are dead wrong.