Today is the 17th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, an occasion of sadness for most Americans — but not for President Donald Trump. ​New York Times photographer Doug Mills caught the president doing a double-fist pump on his way to a memorial service for the people who died on Flight 93 in Pennsylvania:

.@realDonaldTrump First Lady Melania Trump greet supporters as they arrive in Johnstown, PA to attend the Flight 93 September 11 Memorial Service in Shanksville, PA pic.twitter.com/SRMBvlDLKJ — Doug Mills (@dougmillsnyt) September 11, 2018

Photographer Evan Vucci also captured the moment for AP:

Kudos to Trump for continuing to find new and surprising ways to be extremely tone deaf.