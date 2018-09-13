President Trump Questions Hurricane Maria Death Count, Doesn't Understand How Statistics Work

​As Hurricane Florence bears down on the Carolinas, threatening lives in its path, President Donald Trump has returned his focus to Hurricane Maria, which killed an estimated 2,975 people in Puerto Rico last year. First, in an Oval Office briefing on Tuesday, he called FEMA's response to Hurricane Maria "an incredible, unsung success." Then, on Thursday morning, he tweeted out a conspiracy theory that the official death count attributed to Maria was inflated by Democrats to make him look bad:

3000 people did not die in the two hurricanes that hit Puerto Rico. When I left the Island, AFTER the storm had hit, they had anywhere from 6 to 18 deaths. As time went by it did not go up by much. Then, a long time later, they started to report really large numbers, like 3000... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 13, 2018

.....This was done by the Democrats in order to make me look as bad as possible when I was successfully raising Billions of Dollars to help rebuild Puerto Rico. If a person died for any reason, like old age, just add them onto the list. Bad politics. I love Puerto Rico! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 13, 2018

In case it's not already clear to you, President Trump's understanding of Hurricane Maria's official death toll is garbage. It is true that in the days after Maria, Puerto Rican officials very conservatively estimated the death toll at 6 to 13. Puerto Rico's initial official estimate of deaths attributable to the storm, released last December, was only 64. But this number was immediately questioned by experts, who noted that significantly more people died in the days and weeks after Maria made landfall than usual. The latest official estimate, 2,975, comes from an independent study by public health researchers at George Washington University commissioned by the governor of Puerto Rico. That study looked at excess deaths between September 2017 and February 2018 — in other words, the number of people who died in that time who wouldn't have died if Hurricane Maria hadn't occurred. In other words, someone who would have died "for any reason, like old age" no matter what would not have been included in the new official death toll.

In conclusion, President Trump doesn't understand statistics or empathy.