President Trump Questions Hurricane Maria Death Count, Doesn't Understand How Statistics Work

As Hurricane Florence bears down on the Carolinas, threatening lives in its path, President Donald Trump has returned his focus to Hurricane Maria, which killed an estimated 2,975 people in Puerto Rico last year. First, in an Oval Office briefing on Tuesday, he called FEMA's response to Hurricane Maria "an incredible, unsung success." Then, on Thursday morning, he tweeted out a conspiracy theory that the official death count attributed to Maria was inflated by Democrats to make him look bad:
In case it's not already clear to you, President Trump's understanding of Hurricane Maria's official death toll is garbage. It is true that in the days after Maria, Puerto Rican officials very conservatively estimated the death toll at 6 to 13. Puerto Rico's initial official estimate of deaths attributable to the storm, released last December, was only 64. But this number was immediately questioned by experts, who noted that significantly more people died in the days and weeks after Maria made landfall than usual. The latest official estimate, 2,975, comes from an independent study by public health researchers at George Washington University commissioned by the governor of Puerto Rico. That study looked at excess deaths between September 2017 and February 2018 — in other words, the number of people who died in that time who wouldn't have died if Hurricane Maria hadn't occurred. In other words, someone who would have died "for any reason, like old age" no matter what would not have been included in the new official death toll.
In conclusion, President Trump doesn't understand statistics or empathy.