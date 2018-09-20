CONGRAAAAAATS.........

This Pregnancy Reveal Captured On Camera Is Awkward As Hell

It's hard to cut it in this world as a mommy vlogger. It's even harder when the biggest moment possible — your pregnancy reveal — has its spotlight stolen by your husband's extremely goofy facial expressions.

See for yourself

 

We're not 100% cynics about this one, though. The original video this clip was snipped from — part of the vlog Jamie's Journey — depicts a story about family, struggle, joy and pain that undeniably tugs at the heartstrings.

 Jamie's Journey


Despite our earlier cynicism, we hope Jamie, her daughter, her future child and her goofy-but-endearing husband Mike find a very happy life together.

[via @jackdwagner]

Digg is what the internet is talking about, right now. It's also the website you are currently on.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
'A MOTHER, A MURDER AND MS-13'

1 digg features.propublica.org
Police on Long Island wrote off missing immigrant teens as runaways. One mother knew better — and searched MS-13's killing fields for answers.