This Pregnancy Reveal Captured On Camera Is Awkward As Hell

It's hard to cut it in this world as a mommy vlogger. It's even harder when the biggest moment possible — your pregnancy reveal — has its spotlight stolen by your husband's extremely goofy facial expressions.

See for yourself

so beautiful. i cant wait to settle down one day and become my wife's vlog content pic.twitter.com/j4fsq0HEVt — bong 2 beers and chill (@jackdwagner) September 20, 2018

We're not 100% cynics about this one, though. The original video this clip was snipped from — part of the vlog Jamie's Journey — depicts a story about family, struggle, joy and pain that undeniably tugs at the heartstrings.







Despite our earlier cynicism, we hope Jamie, her daughter, her future child and her goofy-but-endearing husband Mike find a very happy life together.

[via @jackdwagner]