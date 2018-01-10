CES Just Lost Power, Which Is Not Ideal For A Massive Electronics Show

Today at around 2:30 PM EST, the power went out in the central hall of Las Vegas' Consumer Electronics Show. This is a very bad thing, of course, because CES is the largest electronics show in the world, and electronics require electricity.
Here's a CNBC news report from inside the darkened showroom:
To get a sense of just how sudden and shocking the outage was, watch this YouTube interview that was interrupted mid-question by the blackout1:
And as ironic as it is that the one event that could use a backup generator more than any other seemingly did not have one at the ready, some of the videos uploaded to social media documenting the blackout are pretty eerie.
[natenews]
Seeing dark shadows pace the convention hall with light only coming from a handful of booths? Spooky.
[deanobot]
According to FOX 5 Las Vegas, a fix is coming, but it still might be a while.
In the meantime, this is a great opportunity for all the brands out there to show off their killer low life camera technology. Look at Nikon go:
[Nikon]