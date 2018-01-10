CES Just Lost Power, Which Is Not Ideal For A Massive Electronics Show

​Today at around 2:30 PM EST, the power went out in the central hall of Las Vegas' Consumer Electronics Show. This is a very bad thing, of course, because CES is the largest electronics show in the world, and electronics require electricity.

Here's a CNBC news report from inside the darkened showroom:

BREAKING: Power goes out at CES, the largest consumer electronics show in the world. pic.twitter.com/SpClpe8Fjk — CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) January 10, 2018





To get a sense of just how sudden and shocking the outage was, watch this YouTube interview that was interrupted mid-question by the blackout :

And as ironic as it is that the one event that could use a backup generator more than any other seemingly did not have one at the ready, some of the videos uploaded to social media documenting the blackout are pretty eerie.

A post shared by Nathan O’Neal (@natenews) on Jan 10, 2018 at 11:41am PST

Seeing dark shadows pace the convention hall with light only coming from a handful of booths? Spooky.

A post shared by @deanobot on Jan 10, 2018 at 11:42am PST

According to FOX 5 Las Vegas, a fix is coming, but it still might be a while.

#NOW: Power is out at #CES2018 inside the Central Hall. Officials are informing attendees it may be out for another hour. Video by: Jessica Lauren | More details > https://t.co/v8cXoHawHz #CES #FOX5Vegas pic.twitter.com/L5yUvv472S — FOX5 Las Vegas (@FOX5Vegas) January 10, 2018

In the meantime, this is a great opportunity for all the brands out there to show off their killer low life camera technology. Look at Nikon go:

