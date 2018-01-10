IT'S A TRASH FIRE, TURN THE LIGHTS OUT

CES Just Lost Power, Which Is Not Ideal For A Massive Electronics Show

​Today at around 2:30 PM EST, the power went out in the central hall of Las Vegas' Consumer Electronics Show. This is a very bad thing, of course, because CES is the largest electronics show in the world, and electronics require electricity.

Here's a CNBC news report from inside the darkened showroom:

 


To get a sense of just how sudden and shocking the outage was, watch this YouTube interview that was interrupted mid-question by the blackout1:

 

[Josh Theintern]


And as ironic as it is that the one event that could use a backup generator more than any other seemingly did not have one at the ready, some of the videos uploaded to social media documenting the blackout are pretty eerie.

A post shared by Nathan O’Neal (@natenews) on

 

[natenews]


Seeing dark shadows pace the convention hall with light only coming from a handful of booths? Spooky.

A post shared by @deanobot on

 

[deanobot]


According to FOX 5 Las Vegas, a fix is coming, but it still might be a while.

 

[FOX5 Las Vegas]


In the meantime, this is a great opportunity for all the brands out there to show off their killer low life camera technology. Look at Nikon go:

 

[Nikon]


1 And then thankfully immediately saved by a man juggling light up pins right next to the interviewer. Las Vegas is a wild place.

Joey Cosco is an Associate Social Media and Video Editor at Digg.

