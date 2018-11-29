How The Poverty Rate Has Changed Over The Past Decade In Each State, Visualized

Poverty is a problem in every state, but it's not the same magnitude of problem in every state, and it's varied a lot within each state over time. That's the message of an interactive map and graph from Overflow Data, which pulled numbers from the Census Bureau's American Community Survey to show how the prevalence of poverty changed across America between 2008 and 2017. Here's what poverty in America looked like in 2008 (blue states had poverty rates below the 2017 national average and red states had poverty rates above the 2017 national average):

And here's what poverty in America looked like in 2017:

Scrolling through the years, as you can do with the fully interactive version of the map, makes it clear what a big effect the Great Recession had on poverty levels across the country — 2010 and 2011 were particularly bad years. Though poverty rates have decreased since then, they still haven't receded to pre-recession levels.

It's worth noting that the poverty line is currently $12,140 for a person living alone, which is quite a bit lower than it actually takes to, you know, survive in many parts of the country. Which means that when you look at actual human need, rather than an arbitrarily low threshold set by the federal government, the picture of poverty in America starts to look quite a bit bleaker.

[Overflow Data via Visual Capitalist]