Tense Bodycam Footage Shows The Moment The Police Entered The Las Vegas Gunman's Room

More than an hour after Stephen Paddock's shooting rampage ended, police officers breached his hotel suite expecting to confront the gunman. By the time they entered the room, however, Paddock had already committed suicide.
[Via The New York Times]
Skip to content, or skip to search.
More than an hour after Stephen Paddock's shooting rampage ended, police officers breached his hotel suite expecting to confront the gunman. By the time they entered the room, however, Paddock had already committed suicide.
[Via The New York Times]