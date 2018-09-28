20 Years Ago, This Pokémon Data Visualization Would Have Ignited So Many Playground Feuds

​It's hard to believe that today marks the 20th anniversary of the "Pokémon" series' American debut on Game Boy systems, if only because it means that I finally need to acknowledge all the trading cards I got my parents to buy in '98 weren't as great an investment as I thought.

To honor the release of "Pokémon Red" and "Pokémon Blue" (sorry "Green" and "Yellow" stans, today's not for you), take a gander at this fantastic data visualization from Asavar_. (Clicking the image will take you to the interactive page.)

The hexagonal charts show the base stats, ranging between 1 and a maximum of 255, for each monster: clockwise from the top, that's Attack, Defense, HP, Special Attack, Special Defense and Speed. Those base stats aren't the end-all, be-all for a Pokémon's potential, but they're the best way to compare different Pokémon species' relative strengths.

This visualization has data for all seven generations, and in some instances the stats have been altered slightly between the release of new games. The biggest change came with "Pokémon Gold" and "Silver," when the single Special stat was split into "Special Attack" and "Special Defense." That means if you're looking to see how your original team from 1998 was balanced, the numbers here (sourced from this dataset compiled by Rounak Banik) won't quite be accurate.

Still, the changes haven't been that huge, and it's interesting to look at these charts for a gut read on how the game designers strove to balance each generation of monsters. To use the first 151 monsters as an example, look at how strong the final forms of the starter Pokémon are — Venusaur, Charizard and Blastoise are all pretty diesel, so any player who's particularly attached to their starter is likely to have at least one monster with strong base stats on their team by the game's end.

A hardcore Pokémon fan will tell you that the games allow for a lot more variations in a monster's stats than these charts alone would suggest. All you can do here is sort the monsters by each stat: that doesn't tell you anything about the moves they can learn, what their type advantages/disadvantages are, the effect of natures (which can raise one stat and lower another), or how randomly assigned individual values mean the maximum possible stat values for Pokémon of the same species will differ across individuals.

TL;DR– every Pokémon is different and this chart won't tell you which is objectively the strongest. But we all know it's clearly my Snorlax, nicknamed "BIGBOYSEASON" — if you disagree, you're welcome to battle me.





[Reddit]