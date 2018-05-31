Pogo, The King Of YouTube Disney Remixes, Turns Out To Be An Awful Homophobe

YouTuber Pogo, née Nick Bertke, is used to viral success with his popular Disney remixes like "Alice." But Thursday, the artist found a new type of fame when he reached the top of Reddit for a resurfaced rant about how much he hates gay people.

In the disturbing video, Bertke cheerily explains why his YouTube username (to this day) is "Fagottron," saying "I've always had a very thorough dislike of homosexuals. I've never liked a grown man acting like a 12-year-old girl... I thought to myself 'How best can I express to the world that gays are just an abomination?'" Bertke goes on to pantomime cheering as he describes how he felt during the Orlando massacre at a gay bar in 2016. You can watch the vile video below.

Warning: This video contains multiple instances of hate speech, and if you'd rather not watch a man go on a homophobic rant for over two minutes, it's maybe best to not push play.



The unlisted video was posted on a channel called Pogo Archives on May 2nd this year. The channel describes itself as "A collaborative archive of Pogo streams and music," but this is the only video on the channel, which was made days before it was posted.



The video and Bertke's username raises question's about YouTube's complicity in the controversy. Currently, Bertke is monetizing his videos on the account, despite the name now explicitly expressing hate for gay people, by Bertke's own word. YouTube has also promoted Pogo's work on its social channels :

In the video, Bertke directly violates YouTube's hate speech policy, which reads "Hate speech refers to content that promotes violence against or has the primary purpose of inciting hatred against individuals or groups based on certain attributes, such as: race or ethnic origin, religion, disability, gender, age, veteran status and sexual orientation/gender identity." If Bertke's username is supposed to express that type of hatred that he espoused in his video, doesn't it violate YouTube's content policies as well? Digg has reached out to YouTube for comment, and will update this post with any response.



At first, the revelation may seem surprising for a YouTuber who has reached such viral fame (with 710,000 subscribers and millions of views), but Bertke's gross views have been exposed before.

In January 2015, blog We The Hunted Mammoth surfaced blog posts from Bertke supporting viewpoints espoused by the Men's Rights movement. In a deleted post called "Why We Should Envy Women," Bertke argues that women have an inherent privilege over men, writing "At the bat of an eye, you can be excused from accountability regardless of the magnitude of your actions."

In another deleted post called "Where Feminism Goes Wrong," Bertke argues that feminism has been bad for society: "The irony of feminism is that, by focusing largely on one gender, it in [sic] inherently supports the segregation of genders and raises a breed of self victimizing gold diggers who think historical injustice to their sex makes them personally deserving of special treatment today."

In a post still on his blog, Bertke complains "The word Black is now an inherently racist "microaggression"... and Gay is now a harmful description of homosexuality." He goes on to excuse his own hate, writing "Growing a backbone is one of life's many necessities. If you're going to project your voice and discuss your ideas in a public space, you need to accept the likelihood that some people will criticise, ridicule or even hate you."

A cursory glance through his YouTube likes shows frequent engagement with Jordan Peterson and anti-feminist videos, including a video called "Gender Wars: The Last Snowflake."

Recently, Bertke has been posting video game reviews and long term music projects on his site. We have reached out to him for comment and will update the post with any response.