Please Allow Woot! To Re-Introduce Itself

In the wild west Web 2.0 days, Woot! was a maverick. Founded in 2004, Woot had a simple premise: share one ridiculously low priced item per day, and make it fun.

Deals would go live each night at midnight Central Time. Sometimes it was a laptop. Sometimes it was a wheel of cheese. Always there was a searingly funny product description. An entire community built themselves around which deals were going live and what would go down in the comments section. Woot! was a spectator’s sport as much as a marketplace.

The gambit worked. Over the next few years, they caught Jeff Bezos’ attention. Amazon bought the company in 2010, and, as you’d expect: they scaled up, baby.





Flash forward eight years. Woot! is still a daily deals site, and the daily deals are bigger and bolder. With products spanning seven different categories, you can score electronics, computers, home goods, original t-shirts and more. There have been some changes, like Amazon Prime members now get free shipping on all their Woot! orders, but not to the old Woot! shenanigans. Woot-Offs and Bags of Crap are at the heart and soul of the site. No idea what those are? Please, allow us to Wootsplain.

Woot-Offs

A Woot-Off is a day-long gauntlet of unannounced deals, with new deals launching every 30 minutes or so. Prices for Woot-Off deals are supremely low and quantities can be sparse. Woot-Offs don’t happen often, so when they do *extreme Ron Burgundy voice* they’re kind of a big deal.

Bags Of Crap

Bags of Crap (BOCs) are exactly what they sound like. A BOC is a random collection of stuff that Woot! shoves into a box and sells you. It could be a brand new laptop or a single shoe. You never know when Woot! will offer them or what they’ll have inside, and that’s what makes it awesome.

Community Of Wooters

The community surrounding all the stuff is what makes Woot! so special. There’s always a buzz of conversation happening on Woot!’s forums, from in-depth product reviews to general insights from fellow Wooters.

Woot! has been doing Deals and Shenanigans for nearly 15 years. That’s long enough to see internet peers rise and fall three times over. Woot! has made it work for this long because they don’t make it feel like work. It’s not just about buying stuff, it’s about having fun and feeling connected. A few things the internet could do with more of, if you ask us.









