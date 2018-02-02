Piers Morgan Tweets Drawing Of Him Eating Donald Trump's Ass Not Once, Not Twice, But Three Times

​Hello and happy Friday. What a day it's been, right? Republicans finally released that secret memo. Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow and thus, ushered in another six more weeks of winter — which we all knew was coming anyway. And the brain geniuses on Jeopardy! couldn't answer a single dang question about America's game.

Just before you thought you might escape this week, British talk show host Piers Morgan got extremely mad online about a certain illustration depicting him and Donald Trump, the president of the United States of America.

The BBC thinks this is OK to broadcast. But if it depicted high profile women, there would be outrage.

Why the double standard? pic.twitter.com/xcdxpEJD3E — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 2, 2018

Obviously, an image of you doing something that is usually reserved for two consenting adults in private is not something you'd want to see on the BBC. Though his comparison to an alleged "double standard" is slightly less defensible.

Nevertheless, 14 minutes later, Morgan tweeted out the image again. This time elaborating on his "double standard" complaint.

If the BBC broadcast an image like this after a female journalist interviewed @theresa_may - all hell would break loose & people would be fired. Gender equality shouldn't just apply to pay - should it? pic.twitter.com/9xNqGPjZl9 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 2, 2018

Never mind the fact that eating ass is now in vogue with the young folks, and that the conditions and power structures that shape the context around two seemingly consenting, and very powerful men engaging in analingus versus Theresa May and a female journalist are not comparable — Morgan is doing a terrible job of trying to get this image taken down by posting it a second time.

This failure was only compounded not 10 minutes later when Morgan tweeted in the image a third time — still not understanding the true progressive impact of broadcasting a cartoon man eating another cartoon man's ass on television.

So we can't have #gridgirls or #walkongirls because the imagery is 'demeaning'.

But the publicly-funded BBC can broadcast this about 2 men?

Any comment, @Ofcom? pic.twitter.com/ErOtK8Lvh6 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 2, 2018

Morgan is still tweeting about the ass picture. Assuring people that he's not mad, but actually just wants to point out double standards in media. He's almost so close to understanding. If only he could get his head out of Donald Trump's ass.



