WHOA

A Fascinating Visualization Of How Pi Occurs In Real Life

​We all know what pi is. We've all used it in equations in 7th grade. But seeing 3.1415... arise out of real-world actions is always a little bit spooky. To wit: This computer simulation of Buffon's Needle problem, which originally involved dropping needles on a wood floor and seeing how many of the needles crossed a floorboard crack, with the idea that the number of needles crossing a crack divided by the number of needles dropped should equal pi (we'll get to that below). 

Redditor u/andreas_dib built a computer simulation of the needle problem, which shows how the ratio of needles crossing the cracks (teal) to needles that don't (purple) does indeed approach the value of pi as more and more needles are dropped. It's fascinating: 

Throwing 1000 needles to estimate pi [OC] from r/dataisbeautiful
 

The math here is, unsurprisingly, rather complicated and has to do with the circle formed by the sweep of the needle turned around its center. Also unsurprisingly, Numberphile has explained the phenomenon and explained it very well:

 


[Via Reddit]

Digg is what the internet is talking about, right now. It's also the website you are currently on.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals