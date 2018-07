And yet The Belgian bicycler somehow managed to continue racing for another 60 kilometers despite suffering from a broken knee cap.

Scary moment as Philippe Gilbert crashed while descending the Portet d’Aspet. Good news: he is back on his bike and racing. #TDF2018 pic.twitter.com/iIHFsUSIim — NBCSN Cycling (@NBCSNCycling) July 24, 2018

Gilbert was awarded the combatively prize for the day yesterday. Shortly after he accepted the price, the bicycler was taken to the hospital and has since announced that he'll be withdrawing from the Tour de France on account of his fractured patella.

​[NBCSN Cycling via Deadspin]