Is 'Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams' Any Good? Here's What The Reviews Say

The works of Philip K. Dick have already been adapted for the screen numerous times and in different styles, from the cybernoir of "Blade Runner" to Paul Verhoeven's big-and-brash "Total Recall."

While Dick's works have been done to death on the big screen, an episodic anthology based on his short stories still makes perfect sense. Can "Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams," which is available today on Amazon Prime after an initial run on the UK's Channel 4 (the original home of "Black Mirror"), offer something different from the dreary future fiction we can stream elsewhere? Here's what reviews say:

Future Tech Itself Isn't The Focus Of Any Given Episode, And The Settings Are Pretty Varied

The diverse slate of directors leads to wildly different visual languages in each story, from bright neon cityscapes to cheery oceanside pastels to grimy and dark wastelands. The episodes look and feel incredibly expensive, as special effects bring to life robots, aliens and flying cars easily. The series also doesn't limit itself to telling one kind of story. Some occur in moral gray areas and have ambiguous or twist endings, others are straightforward stories of brave heroes triumphing over evil villains.



​[USA Today]

The what-ifs span numerous worlds and times and alternate realities, but each questions the fundamental human-ness of humans and they do it in some awfully clever and affecting ways.



[Paste Magazine]

More often than not, any technology or future society depicted is incidental to the actual drama, a MacGuffin through which to deal with heady psychological issues and moral questions. Yes, such drama is timeless, but isn’t it more fun when filtered through the lens of a noir-inflected future world filled with cool gadgets?



[The A.V. Club]



Certain Performances Will Pull You Right Into The Stories

A lot of the casting is inspired, too, including the decision to put Janelle Monáe — who in her work as a recording artist has long maintained an android alter ego named Cindi Mayweather — in the part of an actual corporate robot in “Autofac.” In “Human Is,” Bryan Cranston, another executive producer of the series, also slides seamlessly into the skin of a husband whose demeanor changes from chilly to warm after he survives an attack during a military mission to another planet.



[Vulture]



”The Commuter” becomes a classic tale about being careful what you wish for but Timothy Spall grounds it beautifully as a man who struggles with a problem in his life but realizes he doesn’t exactly want to just make it go away.



[RogerEbert.com]

Mr. Spall’s performance is quietly wrenching, the execution lyrical.

[The New York Times]





It's A Less Brutal Show Than 'Black Mirror' Can Be

Electric Dreams is televisually muddy next to Black Mirror’s austere confidence, but it has an emotional generosity that the Netflix series lacks, serving up plenty of happy endings with twists that are more conventional. Of greater note are the contrasts in the shows’ thematic emphases. Electric Dreams usually insists that the tyranny of the collective is the urgent concern. Black Mirror is often a fantasy of individualism taken too far.



[The Atlantic]



Dick’s stories seem to lean toward fragile, relatable human protagonists, and that’s certainly how these episodes are focused. I don’t know about you, but there is only so much dystopia I can handle with good humor in the absence of a relatably human protagonist, and maybe that’s why these stories seem so compelling to me; there’s a focus on existential, versus ethical, dilemmas and questions that I really like.



[Paste Magazine]

I like a little compassion with my dystopian horror. It keeps things unpredictable. Charlie Brooker likes to watch the trap slam shut; Philip K. Dick wants his characters to get away, even when they can’t. And the writers and directors of Electric Dreams are doing their best to honour that. Good for them.



[NOW Toronto]





Either For Having Been Pre-Ripped-Off Or For Being Less Pessimistic, 'Electric Dreams' Can Feel A Bit Old School

The alt-worlds in “Electric Dreams” — each episode has a different writer and director — range from the quasi-present to millenniums hence. But mostly, they play with familiar ideas in conventional high-tech settings: They’re futures that seem oddly dated.



[The New York Times]

That genre-wide debt to the renowned author actually works against the new series at times, in that a number of these stories and ideas have been liberally repurposed (or outright stolen) by numerous other films and TV shows in the intervening decades, sometimes to greater success. A show with a concept as fundamental as “Does reality shape our minds, or do our minds shape reality?” needs some additional bells and whistles—beyond a star-studded cast—in a post-Matrix world, at least if it hopes to surprise or give audiences something newly fecund.



[The A.V. Club]



Reassuringly (if a bit banally), Electric Dreams also insists that individual acts of bravery and compassion make a difference in the face of conspiracies and numbing tech. Old-fashioned ideals and follies, Electric Dreams tries to say, can still inform relevant sci-fi.



[The Atlantic]





It's Mostly Solid, With One Or Two 'Meh' Episodes

A large majority of “Electric Dreams” is worth your time, especially if you’re a fan of Dick’s work, with only one episode that really misfires, offset by one that’s a mini-masterpiece. And the eight in between are what could safely be called “pretty good.”



[RogerEbert.com]



Depending on your own proclivities, you’ll likely find some episodes more captivating than others (“Real Life,” starring Anna Paquin, hit me as a little less enticing than the Spall vehicle “The Commuter,” personally). But these are, by and large, rich and striking, with beautiful visuals and compassionately rendered characters.



[Paste Magazine]







Dee Rees' 'K.A.O.' Is The Episode That'll Get People Talking

“K.A.O.,” inspired by Dick’s “The Hanging Stranger,” is the most outright political story of the ten, as it follows an employee at a largely automated auto factory (Mel Rodriguez) who starts to lose his mind when he becomes the only person deeply concerned that a presidential candidate (Vera Farmiga, dressed and hair styled like she just fell out of The Hunger Games) suggests that citizens should “Kill All Others.”



[Vulture]

Of course, the phrase keeps coming back, and racial tension rises, but still no one believes him. And then he becomes a “other.” This is sci-fi television for the era of Trump and Brexit and it should really have people talking.



[RogerEbert.com]

Writer/director Dee Rees (Mudbound) completely reworks the story The Hanging Stranger while still holding true to one of Dick’s favourite ideas: that the notion we’re only a step or two away from discovering that “reality” is just a gentleman’s agreement amongst maniacs… and our collective illusion might even be preferable to the ugly truth.



[NOW Toronto]





TL;DR

Electric Dreams works because there's a fascinating nugget of insight about humanity in every episode, even if they don't always succeed. There's a reason we keep returning to Dick's works over and over again, and it's worth visiting his Electric Dreams if only to remind us why.

[USA Today]





Watch The Trailer



