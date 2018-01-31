How Can A Film With The Pedigree Of 'Phantom Thread' Be An Oscars Dark Horse?

​Ever since the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences expanded the category for Best Picture to a 10-nominee field in 2009, separating the true dark horse contenders from the no-chance nominees has gotten difficult. Does Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Phantom Thread" have a real shot at the award?



A week ago when the 2018 Oscars Nominees were announced, "Phantom Thread" wildly out-performed expectations. Most pundits expected a nomination for the costuming and maybe a Best Actor nod for Daniel Day-Lewis' irascible Reynolds Woodcook, but the film picked up four more on top: Best Supporting Actress for Lesley Manville, Original Score for Jonny Greenwood (from now on we can drop the obligatory "he's-in-Radiohead" mention), Best Director for Anderson and Best Picture.

All that in spite of being snubbed by the Producers, Directors and Writers Guild nominations, which are all strong Oscars race predictors. "Phantom Thread" now has more Oscar nominations than half of its fellow Best Picture contenders, bumping it up to underdog status. Clearly, the film's nomination chances were underestimated — but set aside the Guild snubs and ask, why is that? "Phantom Thread" comes from an admired director and was scripted with input from its acclaimed lead actor; it's a stylishly sumptuous period piece; critics adored it individually and in aggregate. How isn't a movie like that an obvious Best Picture contender?

Here are some thoughts as to how "Phantom Thread" ended up being a dark horse in 2018's race:

Paul Thomas Anderson Has Been Snubbed Before

Anderson's been nominated for an Oscar six times prior to "Phantom Thread" and each time, he's lost. Notably, though Daniel Day-Lewis won for his portrayal of Daniel Plainview in "There Will Be Blood," Anderson lost in the Adapted Screenplay and Directing categories and the film lost Best Picture to the Coen brothers' "No Country for Old Men." Anderson was completely passed over by the Academy for both 2002's "Punch-Drunk Love" and again ten years later for "The Master."

It'd be silly to assume past snubs mean that Anderson is less likely to win in the future, but it'd also be a stretch to think an unexpected wealth of nominations this year means the Academy's gearing up to give him some overdue recognition. The Best Director category in particular is fierce this year: Greta Gerwig and Jordan Peele both secured nominations for their astoundingly strong debut films, and the other two nominees — Guillermo del Toro and Christopher Nolan — are both celebrated directors who have also don't have Oscars to their name. If atonement for past snubbing is on the minds of Oscars voters, they'll have to do it at least two more times. As for Best Picture: on paper and isolated from the other nominees, "Phantom Thread" makes sense as a nominee, but toss it in the pool with the other eight films and you've got a bloodbath between worthy contenders.

That said, the film has already clawed its way this far (pour two out for "I, Tonya" and "The Florida Project," which "Phantom Thread" has already outlived). The upswell for "Phantom Thread" suggests two possibilities: it's either a real contender or its presence seriously spoiled the nomination chances of the films that got less love.

It's Difficult To Place In The Cultural Conversation

Spoilers ahead, turn back if you care: By and large reviewers were positive about "Phantom Thread," but that doesn't mean they spared harsh criticism for the behavior of its protagonist. Reynolds Woodcock, the fictional couture designer played by Day-Lewis, is a complicated take on the ill-tempered artistic genius archetype. He is controlling, irritable, and totally full of himself. Though Reynolds' shitty attitude is expertly played up to produce some genuine laughs throughout the film, make no mistake: he is an awful person, and the film doesn't forget it.

Alma (Vicky Krieps), the woman in whom Reynolds finds his new muse at the film's start, does her best to live up to all of his unreasonable demands in the early days of their relationship, with a few shouty instances of Reynolds asserting his dominance along the way. Watching Alma strive to cohabitate with this emotionally abusive prick can be nearly intolerable. In the year of #MeToo, watching a story of a powerful man bending a woman's behavior to his selfish tastes naturally takes on the contexts that exist outside the film. "Phantom Thread" is about toxic masculinity, as many have pointed out, but Anderson and Day-Lewis already made their film focused on a contemptible, hopelessly irredeemable man ten years ago. "Phantom Thread" is equally about why Alma chooses to stay with Reynolds' sorry ass.

On their first date, Reynolds begins to design a dress for Alma and when it's revealed in its finished state, we hear Alma's reflect on how wearing Reynolds' work makes her feel "perfect." Alma's appreciation doesn't stop at how it makes her feel — in one of the film's more plainly comic scenes, Alma insists they steal back a dress from right off the drunk-and-passed out body of Reynolds' least-favorite patron. There's a part of Alma that wants to share in Reynolds' tetchy pride, and Reynolds' stubborn unwillingness (masquerading as total inability) to let Alma truly share in any part of his life doesn't dissuade her. Alma knows what it is she wants from Reynolds, and resolves to get it out of him how she sees fit. If some viewers are too repulsed by Reynolds or just tired of thorny heterosexual narratives, you can see how the film would lose favor to the bracingly fresh and resonant stories of "Get Out" and "Lady Bird."

The Turn The End Takes Is, Frankly, Kind Of Bewildering

So maybe "Phantom Thread" feels like a sore thumb in the 2018 Best Picture line-up for its subject matter (woman chooses to stay with her awful suitor), but the unsettling way the film puts a bow on its romance might seem galling coming from anyone other than Hitchcock. Alma gets the upper hand on Reynolds by serving him tea laced with poisonous mushroom. She dotes over him during his subsequent recovery and Reynolds, knocked out of his rigid frame-of-mind by his bout with illness, warms to Alma. They marry... and after Reynolds backslides into the same toxic attitude of old, Alma poisons him again — this time playfully, and with his full knowledge and consent.

Call it a cinematic act of trolling if you want to, but from the early weaving of food into the romantic push-pull to the unsubtle jokes one can make about toxic masculinity and poison mushrooms, "Phantom Thread's" resolution doesn't feel like a twist so much as it feels like solving a magic eye: the ending was in front of us the whole time. Reynolds may not have known he was poisoned the first time around, but he got a pleasure out of it he would've otherwise denied to himself and to Alma. Alma, who knows how to push his buttons from the moment they first meet, invigorates their bond by demonstrating definitively that she knows what Reynolds really desires. This is all encapsulated in a scene of Alma and Reynolds together in a bathroom, smiling warmly while they anticipate Reynolds' next bout of retching. You can see how this all might be a little hard for some viewers to stomach (pun very much intended).

"Phantom Thread" does not deliver romance or sexiness in a way that lines up with prim-and-proper British breakfast routines or the calculated curves of Woodcock's dresses. What breaks through is against-the-grain and messy; its romance is shared by flawed people with sickly compatible desires. If an Oscars voter was inclined to favor films with a clear political message, especially this year, then duh — they probably didn't go for "Phantom Thread." Still, the nomination alone proves a sizable portion of voters delighted in the wild, queasy feelings provoked by this shambolic love story. Maybe Anderson has hit upon a recipe that voters didn't know they craved.

