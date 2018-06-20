Visit The Islands That Used To Appear On Maps But Probably Never Existed

In premodern times, cartography was not an exact science. How could it be? The best tool people had at their disposal was sailing around the planet, trying to keep track of how far they'd gone and in which direction. It's no surprise, then, that ancient and colonial maps had a few errors on them — but it's still fascinating to think about how those errors came to be and why people would report on the existence of places that didn't really exist.

Those are a couple of the questions you'll start pondering once you begin exploring "Phantom Islands — A Sonic Atlas," an extremely cool interactive map created by artist Andrew Pekler as part of a virtual exhibit of the French museum Jeu de Paume. Phantom islands are what they sound like — islands that once appeared on maps but probably never actually existed:

Phantom Islands are artifacts of the age of maritime discovery and colonial expansion. During centuries of ocean exploration these islands were sighted, charted, described and even explored — but their existence has never been ultimately verified. Poised somewhere between cartographical fact and maritime fiction, they haunted seafarers' maps for hundreds of years, inspiring legends, fantasies, and counterfactual histories. ​

[Andrew Pekler]

Each island on the map includes a history — when it was first "discovered," what it was known for and whether anyone has tried to verify its existence in the modern era. The descriptions range from plausible to, uh, fantastical, as with Taprobana in the Indian Ocean:

But a screenshot can't really do Phantom Islands justice — this is one interactive you'll want to explore with headphones on and volume turned up. All the islands on the map come with their own "musical, biophonic and geophonic soundscapes," which you can hear by zooming in. They include the layered sounds of ocean waves, insects chirping, wind chimes and other instruments, and they make the map feel like a true immersion in a lost world. Explore and listen here.