Takeaways From Last Night's Pennsylvania Special Election Upset

Democrat Conor Lamb has seemingly won in a district that voted for Trump by a margin of 20 points in 2016.

On Tuesday, voters headed to the polls in Pennsylvania's 18th Congressional District to decide who would represent them in the House of Representatives: Democrat Conor Lamb (who mixed traditional Democratic positions with working-class considerations) or Trump-ally Rick Saccone.

The vote should have been an easy win for Republicans, with the district voting for Trump in 2016 by nearly 20 points, but as the election approached it began to appear as if it was Lamb's to lose. Three out of four polls taken in March tilted in Lamb's favor.

In this case, the polls appear to have been right. As this is being written, Lamb leads by 677 votes, with 203 absentee votes still outstanding in a single county. While the Associated Press is saying it's too close to call, and Saccone has said "it's not over yet," Democrats and Lamb have declared victory. Short of a last-ditch recount (which Republicans will have to request), Lamb has flipped a district that just a year ago seemed impossible to flip.

So what should we make of Saccone's predicted, but still stunning, defeat?

Lamb's Positions Could Be A Template For Democrats In Working Class Districts

Despite a heavy spotlight placed on Lamb by his party, the Democrat maintained a unique mix of policy positions that seemed tailored to a working-class district.

While supporting party-line positions such as reducing health care costs, supporting unions and opposing Trump's tax plan, Lamb also holds conservative positions that play more favorably in his district.

Throughout his campaign, Lamb has portrayed himself as pro-gun, shooting an AR-15 in his first ad, and only going as far as supporting expanded background checks after Parkland.

Lamb also supported Trump's steel and aluminum tariffs, which few politicians from either side of the aisle are behind.



More brazenly, Lamb ran ads (in response to attacks connecting him to Nancy Pelosi) saying that he did not support Nancy Pelosi as his party's leader.

His mix of positions would not be seen as traditionally Democrat, but suggest that a locally tailored set of positions may be the most viable path towards a blue Congress in 2018.

Let Trump Be Trump

President Trump tried to play an outsized role in this special election but failed spectacularly. Despite visiting the district twice, and sending his children and top aides to rally support for Saccone, the base he thought he was rallying apparently wasn't there (or at least they didn't show up for Saccone).

Lamb appears to have succeeded in getting votes from Trump voters by saying he'd work with Trump, and not positioning himself explicitly against the President.

While talking to CNN, he thanked Trump voters: "Everyone gave me a fair shake and I know that there are people that voted for the president who also voted for me. And, you know, I thank them for hearing me out."

This Fits Into A Larger Trend

If you have a feeling that Democrats have had a major bounce back from the 2016 election, you're not wrong. On average, Democrats have gained 14 points in districts that have held special elections since Trump was elected, according to The Washington Post. A map made by Philip Bump at The Washington Post before Tuesday's election illustrates the trend well:

&amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/1dbe761e7fe74e959dbbfc65b24f38f1_3f8afc93065c4e848fe080b78ab53fc7_1_post.png" alt="" /&amp;gt;

This Is Another Illustration Of Trump's Suburban Problem

While the election may illustrate a political reaction to Donald Trump or the Republican party throughout the country, it also illustrates a political problem that Republicans are facing in the suburbs — one that was also seen in with Roy Moore's defeat in Alabama.

[The 18th District] stretches from the more well-to-do suburbs outside Pittsburgh into coal country... Everywhere moved toward Democrats, but many raw votes came from Allegheny County, which includes the closer-in suburbs. This reflects a motivated liberal base, as well as moderate women who are grossed out by Trump, his crudeness and alleged philandering... If this district’s composition had been just a little more suburban, Lamb probably would have won a decisive victory.There are 23 Republican-held districts that also voted for Hillary Clinton. Most are in the suburbs.

[The Washington Post]

Republicans Can't Rest On Their Laurels

Perhaps one of the clearest lessons from the election is that Republicans need to put in more effort into choosing candidates and tailoring their messaging if they want to hold onto their 2016 wins.

Saccone seemed to align with a national strategy of aligning candidates with President Trump, but his positions seemed less narrowly tailored to the district he was running in than Lamb's:

He was a weak fundraiser, and his economic libertarianism was a tough sell there. The previous Republican, Tim Murphy, was more moderate on economic issues, and enjoyed some labor support during his tenure (cut short by a sex scandal). Lamb, on the other hand, was a good fit, and he positioned himself well. He was a military veteran who supported gun rights, opposed Nancy Pelosi, and earned the support of organized labor.



[RealClearPolitics]

Looking at Saccone's fundraising paints the picture starkly. Saccone relied heavily on national organizations to campaign for him. Despite being outspent by millions, Lamb's actual campaign spent much more and raised much more of their own money than Saccone's. The difference in direct campaign spending and messaging was almost surely felt by voters and donors.

&amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/1ebce6d23d7b43798ccfa7b0308c5679_3f8afc93065c4e848fe080b78ab53fc7_1_post.png" alt="" /&amp;gt;



