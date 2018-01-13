THE ANTARCTIC STRIKES BACK

This Video Of Penguin Storm Troopers, Followed By A Penguin Darth Vader, Is Too Cute To Be True

Turns out penguins fit right into the "Star Wars" universe.

 

[Sam Kalidi via Twitter]

Digg is what the internet is talking about, right now. It's also the website you are currently on.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
MATTRESSES WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

The Newer, Better Way To Buy A Mattress

56 diggs Lull.com
Why spend a few minutes lying on a mattress in the store when you could try one for 100 nights — in your bedroom? Lull's reinvented memory foam is responsive, durable and incredibly comfortable. Try it out now while they're offering $50 off, free shipping and a 100-night trial (or your money back).

The Best Long Reads