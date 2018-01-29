SHOOTERS SHOOT

Fan Sneaks Onto Court To Warm Up With NBA Team, Gets Escorted Away By Security

Do the New Orleans Pelicans need some additional help after All-Star starter Boogie Cousins suffered a season-ending injury over the weekend? Absolutely.

Does this man have some serious balls for just assuming that he could waltz out onto the court and be that help? Absolutely.

 Line Reyes


Finally, is that security guard a total bro for taking this hilariously overenthusiastic fan back to his seat instead of issuing him a lifetime ban from New Orleans' Smoothie King Arena?

Absolutely.

[Lina Reyes via Reddit]

Joey Cosco is an Associate Social Media and Video Editor at Digg.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
CONDOMS WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

The Re-Engineered Condom

1 digg lelo.to
HEX is bringing about the first major condom innovation in the last 70 years with a dynamic hexagonal structure. This new technology means less slippage, less breakage and more pleasure. Find them at Walmart or Target, or use code VDAY18 online now for 20% off with a discreet delivery straight to your doorstep.
AIR APPARENT

11 diggs Gizmodo
It changed they way industrial designers thought about manufacturing; it emboldened companies to invest in good design; and in the process, it elevated what consumers demanded of a laptop.