Fan Sneaks Onto Court To Warm Up With NBA Team, Gets Escorted Away By Security

Do the New Orleans Pelicans need some additional help after All-Star starter Boogie Cousins suffered a season-ending injury over the weekend? Absolutely.

Does this man have some serious balls for just assuming that he could waltz out onto the court and be that help? Absolutely.





Finally, is that security guard a total bro for taking this hilariously overenthusiastic fan back to his seat instead of issuing him a lifetime ban from New Orleans' Smoothie King Arena?

Absolutely.​

[Lina Reyes via Reddit]