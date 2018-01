The last thing you want to see after you've schlepped to the airport is someone on your flight trying to bring a dang peacock on board, but that didn't stop this woman at Newark​'s airport from trying:

The passenger reportedly bought the bird its own seat, but United (which says they told the woman three times before she arrived at the airport that she would not be able to bring the peacock on board) still denied it from boarding the plane:







[Via Storyful]