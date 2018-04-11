What To Read About Paul Ryan's Legacy — And What His Retirement Means For The Future Of The Republican Party

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) announced today that he will not seek reelection. "After nearly twenty years in the House, the speaker is proud of all that has been accomplished and is ready to devote more of his time to being a husband and a father," said Ryan's spokesman in a statement to reporters. Ryan's retirement set off speculation about Republicans' uphill battle to maintain the House this November and reminiscing about Ryan's strange journey from libertarian wing-nut to Trump's enabler. Here's what the smartest pundits, commentators and analysts are saying about Ryan's announcement.

HuffPost's Matt Fuller argues that we should remember Ryan for enabling Trump's most racist and dangerous impulses, refusing to employ congressional oversight over Trump's corrupt cabinet and blocking House debates on issues of critical global importance. Fuller compares pre-election Ryan — who at least gestured at denouncing Trump's xenophobia and sexism — to post-election Ryan, who simply rolled over for Trump:

He made excuses that Trump was "new at this." He watched the House Intelligence Committee become a partisan circus amid serious questions about Russian interference in US elections. And he stood by silently, ignoring the tweets ― even joking about ignoring the tweets ― as Trump has lied, attacked the media and debased the presidency on a near-daily basis.

Paul Ryan's name is now synonymous with the cowardice of the Republican Party. Even when Trump's policies directly contradicted the GOP, like they have with free trade or government spending, Ryan found a way to fuse Trump's stark vision with one that might be palatable to Republicans. And even when Trump insisted that, no, he meant exactly what he said, like he did after Ryan insisted on a "scalpel" approach to tariffs, Ryan backed away from directly standing up to the president.

[HuffPost]​

Jonathan Chait points out that Ryan, strangely, got a reputation for being a bipartisan negotiator despite being a right-wing hardliner:

Ryan was a conservative-movement ideologue devoted to supply-side economics. During the Bush administration, Ryan demanded larger increases to the budget deficit than those he dismissed as "the green-eyeshade, austerity wing of the party" could swallow. He demanded larger debt-financed tax cuts, and tried to drum up support for a debt-financed Social Security privatization scheme that the Bush administration rejected as fiscally irresponsible.



[New York]



Despite his ideological background, the media cast Ryan as a centrist because they needed a narrative foil for President Obama, Chait argues:

Ryan inhabited this peculiar role because the news media, having concluded that the Obama administration had forsaken bipartisanship and irresponsibly inflated the deficit, desperately needed someone to play the part it had cast. The fact that Ryan personally and repeatedly undermined every single bipartisan negotiation to reduce the deficit — opposing the Bowles-Simpson plan, direct negotiations with the administration, and a compromise Obama hoped to strike using the fiscal cliff as a prod — did not shake loose his reputation.



[New York]

What's the take on Ryan's retirement on the right? The Washington Post's Jennifer Rubin sees the announcement as a capitulation to the high likelihood that Democrats will retake the House this fall.



One can hardly imagine a more obvious signal that Ryan fears the prospect, if not of losing his own seat, than of losing the majority and hence his speakership. In the past, speakers — understanding the demoralizing impact that premature white-flag-waving would have on their troops — had the good sense to wait until after the election to announce that they would exit the leadership of their party. Ryan’s move has several consequences.



First, Democrats (who were heavily spending to defeat Ryan) can declare victory in that race and save the money it would have taken to knock out a sitting speaker. Get ready for Democrats' taunts that Ryan lacked the courage to stand before the voters with a record like his.



[The Washington Post]

Reason's Paul Suderman, another conservative, is none too happy with Ryan's legacy, asserting that Ryan completely sold out the budget hawks who supported his ostensible goal to reduce public debt.

The annual deficit is now racing toward $1 trillion. According to a new report from the Congressional Budget Office, over the next decade, deficits will total about $1.8 trillion more than if the tax law had not been passed. If anything, that undercounts the damage. The tax law's individual rate reductions all expire within the decade. Republicans, including Paul Ryan, have said they would like those cuts to be made permanent, and it is hard to imagine that a future Congress will really let them expire. If that were to happen, the deficit increase would balloon by a further $722 billion.

By 2028, the CBO now projects that the national debt will nearly equal the country's entire gross domestic product. The report contextualizes this figure by noting that it is an amount "far greater than the debt in any year since just after World War II." Republicans have set the debt on a trajectory that has little historical precedent.

[Reason]

Though hardly a conservative, Paul Waldman of the Washington Post agrees that Ryan abandoned his values as Speaker of the House. Waldman says Ryan failed at both his stated goal (deficit reduction) and his real goal (shrinking the safety net), leaving the deficit on track to surpass $1 trillion by 2020 while Medicare and the Affordable Care Act remain largely intact.

Paul Ryan was always a fraud. He pretended to be a wonk’s wonk, but his budget and policy plans were full of sleight-of-hand and magic asterisks that fell apart on the most superficial examination. He pretended to be terribly worried about the deficit, but he happily jacked it up when he got the chance. He pretended to care deeply about the poor, but would have made their lives impossibly more miserable had doing so been politically tenable.



[The Washington Post]

Vox's Dylan Scott doesn't agree that Ryan failed at his lifelong goal of cutting the safety net. Scott sees the Trump administration's efforts to tie work requirements to Medicaid eligibility as a direct continuation of Ryan's longtime goal of pushing folks away from government benefits — by force, if necessary.

When Seema Verma, who oversees the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, announced in January that the Trump administration would greenlight state plans to institute work requirements for Medicaid, she could have been reading directly out of Paul Ryan’s old budgets.

"This policy is about helping people achieve the American dream," she told reporters. "People moving off of Medicaid is a good outcome because we hope that means they don’t need the program anymore." ...

The most vulnerable populations are likely to be the childless adults covered by Obamacare’s Medicaid expansion, which Ryan had tried to end as part of the House repeal bill.



[Vox]