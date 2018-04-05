West Virginia Senate Candidate Drops A Mountain On The Capitol Building In Extremely Strange Ad

​Patrick Morrisey is the current attorney general of West Virginia and a Republican primary candidate vying to face off against Democratic Senator Joe Manchin in November. It's a crowded primary, with six Republican hopefuls trying to distinguish themselves from one another in voters' minds. And you know what they say: There's no better way to stand out from the crowd than to drop a mountain on top of the Capitol building.

Okay, maybe they don't say that. But that's what Morrisey does in his new campaign ad:

I'm running for U.S. Senate not to just change Washington, but to blow it up and reinvent it.



Washington is fundamentally broken. We can fix that with a West Virginia conservative fighter! #wvsen pic.twitter.com/hogbOoYnms — AG Patrick Morrisey (@MorriseyWV) April 5, 2018

We're a little confused by the metaphor here. Morrisey says he wants "not to just change Washington, but to blow it up and reinvent it," but crushing the legislature with a natural rock formation seems like the opposite of blowing it up. Also, if Morrisey is planning to move Seneca Rocks to Washington, DC, it seems like West Virginians might object to losing one of their most beloved landmarks.



But we're probably overthinking this. The Republican Senate primary in West Virginia will occur on May 8.

[via Twitter]