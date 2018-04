THAT'S IT, JENGA IS OVER

Comedian and former Colts punter Patrick McAfee was enjoying a rousing game of giant Jenga with his family over Easter when his dad Tim decided to go balls to the wall with one hell of a move:

AN ABSOLUTELY ELECTRIC EASTER MOMENT FROM TIM MCAFEE ⚡️⚡️ pic.twitter.com/M3nqZkSgAC — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 1, 2018

[via Pat McAfee]



Tim McAfee is living proof that it pays to take a few risks in life.