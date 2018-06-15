What The Heck Is Going On In This Weirdo Parking Garage From Hell?

There's a concept in psychology known as liminality which explains why we sometimes feel weird or unsettled in places where we know we aren't supposed to be. It's why parking garages and places like them feel creepy.

Unfortunately, liminality does not explain this puddle-created optical illusion that seems to turn this unassuming parking garage into a bridge to another dimension:





Seeing the ramp on the right reflect in water is trippy enough... but then over on the left... what the heck is happening there? Is that a whole hallway doubling over onto itself with hardly any distortion in the light? What?!

Finding the puddle is actually sort of hard, so here's our advice for clawing back to reality after slipping into this liminal space: trace the black/dark grey molding that hugs each wall of the garage. That's where you'll find the border of the puddle, and whatever is left of your mind.