This 'Close-Up' Image Of The Sun From The Parker Solar Probe Is Amazing

​The Parker Solar Probe is on a mission to explore the outer corona of the sun, and it has already become the closest object to the sun we've ever sent into space. Now, the probe is starting to send back data and imagery, and it's quite something.

One such image, taken from 16.9 million miles away from the sun, is this look at a coronal streamer. Coronal streamers are "structures of solar material within the Sun's atmosphere, the corona, that usually overlie regions of increased solar activity." You can see the planet Mercury below the streamer:

The hope for the mission is to answer three key questions about the Sun:

How is the Sun's outer atmosphere, the corona, heated to temperatures about 300 times higher than the visible surface below? Second — how is the solar wind accelerated so quickly to the high speeds we observe? And finally, how do some of the Sun's most energetic particles rocket away from the Sun at more than half the speed of light?



Beyond these questions, it's likely the probe will reveal new and unexpected things about the Sun's behavior — as Parker researcher Nour Raouafi put it "We don't know what to expect so close to the Sun until we get the data, and we'll probably see some new phenomena... Parker is an exploration mission — the potential for new discoveries is huge." According to Raoufi, "nobody has ever looked at this before." Lucky us.

You can read more about the mission and the early data over at NASA.