Racist Idiot Papa John Starts His Own Website To Defend Himself

​Last month, John "Papa John" Schnatter resigned as chairman of the board from the pizza chain he founded after it was revealed that he had used a racial slur in a conference call back in May.

Days later, Schnatter, who still owns 29 percent of Papa John's, filed suit against the company, claiming that he was forced out, and that the board failed shareholders by ousting Schnatter without doing a proper investigation.

Schnatter admits that he did indeed utter a racial slur on that May conference call, and also didn't stop there, according to a Forbes report.

Schnatter also reflected on his early life in Indiana, where, he said, people used to drag African-Americans from trucks until they died. He apparently intended for the remarks to convey his antipathy to racism, but multiple individuals on the call found them to be offensive, a source familiar with the matter said.



[Forbes]

This, of course, comes in the wake of of Schnatter stepping down as CEO earlier this year after publicly complaining that NFL players protesting the national anthem was hurting his business.

So today, Schnatter launched his own website, savepapajohns.com. Seemingly approved by his lawyers, Schannter claims that "The Board [sic] wants to silence me. So this is my website, and my way to talk to you."

The "you," we're to assume, are the legions of Papa John's fans who just love his pizza so much they're willing to overlook a history of public racism. Or maybe they're just racists too and hate to see one of their own "silenced." If it's even possible to silence someone who is still worth $700 million.

"As I said in a recent letter, I miss you all very much. More than words can express! Papa John’s is our life’s work and we will all get through this together somehow, some way," writes the disgraced former Papa John's chairman and CEO who had to quit because he just couldn't stick to pizza. "I can only imagine how difficult this entire situation is on you, and I’m very sorry you all have to go through this. Know that in every minute of every day you are all in my thoughts and prayers."



