BRAND MANAGEMENT IN 2018

Papa John's Releases Bizarre Apology Video To Distance Themselves From Racist Idiot Namesake

Earlier this week, extremely online folks had a field day with savepapajohns.com, a website started by Papa John's founder and former CEO John Schnatter in an effort to garner goodwill and sympathy after having to resign from his company's own board after using a racial slur on a conference call. Apparently, not content to let John "I Am Papa John" Schnatter go unchallenged, new Papa John's CEO Steve Ritchie has issued a new "Core Values" statement for the company, along with... this unbelievable video:

 

Is it a good thing that Papa John's, which says it employs over 120,000 people, is making a renewed commitment to equity and diversity in the wake of Schnatter's actions? Yes.

It announcing it with a "you expected better" video highlight reel of disappointed tweets weird, and sort of funny? Yes, definitely.

BUILDING TOO CLOSE TO THE SUN

