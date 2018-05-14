Over 50 Killed On Israel Border As Jared And Ivanka Open New Jerusalem Embassy — Here's What's Going On

On Monday, many in the US woke up to push notifications that dozens of Palestinians had been killed in clashes at the Israel-Gaza border. The killings came the same day that Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump were attending the opening of the relocated Israeli embassy, smiling for press photos next to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Here's what you need to know.

At Least 52 Palestinians Have Reportedly Been Killed By Israeli Troops

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, at least 52 Palestinians have been shot dead and 1,200 were left wounded at the Israel-Gaza border after Israeli soldiers fired on tens of thousands of protesters. The death toll was the worst recorded since war between the two states broke out in 2014. Palestinians were reportedly engaged in multiple forms of protest that included a mass attempt to cross the border fence, burning tires, and throwing rocks, among peaceful protest.

Video from Palestine shows the injured being carried through throngs of people.

Scores killed during US embassy move protests in Gaza pic.twitter.com/wMmePiYAsX — Ruptly (@Ruptly) May 14, 2018

Others show crowds scattering under falling projectiles.

Gaza protesters descended on the border with Israel, leading to deadly Israeli gunfire that cast a pall over Trump’s contentious inauguration of a U.S. embassy in Jerusalem https://t.co/GVd8uyaJj8 pic.twitter.com/pCg7TQqYZU — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) May 14, 2018

Protesters Were Demonstrating Against The Relocated US Embassy And The Anniversary Of Israel's Founding

The Demonstrations came the same day that the US was officially relocating its Israeli embassy to Jerusalem and recognizing the city as Israel's capital. The decision, made by the Trump administration, went against wishes of the larger international community and bucked a decision made by each of the last three presidents to stall the diplomatic recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital in order to keep Palestinian's at the negotiating table for a potential peace deal (Palestinians want to establish East Jerusalem as their capital in a potential peace agreement).

The ceremony was timed to take place on the 70th anniversary of Israel's founding, which comes a day before the Palestinian Day of Nakba (Catastrophe) marking the occupation of Palestine.

In a statement, Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah criticized the decision to move the embassy the day before Nakba, saying "Choosing a tragic day in Palestinian history (to open the Jerusalem embassy) shows great insensibility and disrespect for the core principles of the peace process."

President Trump's daughter Ivanka, her husband and administration adviser Jared Kushner, and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin attended the ceremony.

The opening for the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem comes amidst heightened tensions across the region. Multiple Palestinians have been killed by Israeli live fire https://t.co/U33IaJxCKy #tictocnews pic.twitter.com/mfwjhDnk4s — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) May 14, 2018

President Trump himself recorded a video for the ceremony, calling the move "a long time coming."

Pres. Trump addresses opening ceremony for U.E. Embassy in Jerusalem. "Israel is a sovereign nation, with the right like every other sovereign nation, to determine its own capital." https://t.co/HupAwCv9bG pic.twitter.com/to0iurk00v — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) May 14, 2018





Monday's Protests Are Part Of Demonstrations That Have Continued For Six Weeks

Protests at the border have been ongoing since March 30th as part of the "Great March of Return" — marking the 70th anniversary of the Israeli occupation of Palestine and culminating this Tuesday.

Previous weekly protests in the series have resulted in an estimated 44 deaths at the hands of the Israeli military.

Hamas And Israel Both Used Propaganda To Influence Protesters

According to The New York Times, Hamas and other militant leaders urged protesters to get closer to the border, encouraging them with megaphones. At midday prayer, leaders reportedly (falsely) told worshipers that the border fence was already breached, urging them to storm it.

Israel, which has claimed that Hamas is using the protests as cover for planned attacks, dropped leaflets at the border warning protesters to stay away:

The Israel Defense Forces is determined to defend Israel’s citizens and sovereignty against Hamas’ attempts at terrorism undercover of violent riots. Don't get near the fence and don’t take part in Hamas’ show, which endangers you.



[Haaretz]