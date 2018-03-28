Peter Thiel's Palantir Proves Yet Again That It's Sketchy As Hell

On Tuesday, The New York Times confirmed, once again, what the good people of the internet already know — that Peter Thiel's secretive company Palantir is sketchy as hell.

Their report supported testimony from Cambridge Analytica whistleblower Chris Wylie alleging that Palantir employees had a hand in building the psychographic models that were used to profile Facebook users in order to target them with Trump ads.

Implicating Palantir further are documents reportedly seen by The Times showing that Palantir employee Alfredas Chmieliauskas suggested that Cambridge Analytica make a third-party Facebook app that would help them collect data from users and their networks — a tactic that would eventually yield user details from 50 million profiles.

The revelation of Palantir's involvement reveals a tangled web of financial and political connections that suggest Palantir may have been part of a larger political machine used to elect Donald Trump — Peter Thiel, who sits on the board of Facebook and has vocally supported Trump, is reportedly close to the Mercer family of Republican mega-donors, who also happened to co-found Cambridge Analytica with eventual Trump campaign and administration honcho Steve Bannon.

The details and conspiracy sound straight out of a spy novel — a secretive company with political motives using data-scraping technology to help move an election. But Palantir's involvement in such a plot shouldn't surprise anyone — they've been doing this stuff for years.

Palantir's previous and current work shows why Peter Thiel and his company would be interested in electing someone like Donald Trump, who has vowed to be tough on crime and undocumented immigrants.

Predictive Policing In New Orleans: In February, The Verge reported that New Orleans Police were secretly using Palantir technology that analyzed data such as criminal history, social media data and information from police interviews to predict who would commit crimes. The deal was exclusively brokered by the mayor through a philanthropic organization, bypassing city council.

In exchange for their product, Palantir got access to searchable data on New Orleans residents, including public records, court documents, contact information and social media data through the city's special LexisNexis account.



In Chicago, predictive policing technology has been used to increase surveillance and arrests in communities of color, and could only predict 1% of victims of gun violence, according to RAND Corporation. A different 2016 study documented a predictive policing algorithm perpetuate police bias. Predictive policing programs have also been criticized for presenting a veneer of numeric certainty before any investigation has been done.

Surveillance In Los Angeles: In Los Angeles, Palantir uses data from police interactions, social media and private companies to surveil residents. CNN reports that officers can set up automated push notifications through Palantir when a specific license plate registers on a traffic camera.

Again, the software was not purchased with public funds. Instead, it was bought through the Los Angeles Police Foundation, a private charity, which allowed the arrangement to proceed without public scrutiny.

Extreme Vetting: In another Verge report, Palantir was revealed to have a secret contract with the US Customs and Border Protection agency, providing software to aggregate and analyze public records to produce risk assessments for travelers. The information is reportedly used to predict which individuals attempting to enter the country pose a threat, and where.

Edward Hasbrouck or the Identity Project, a group devoted to protecting the civil liberties of travelers, told The Verge that Palantir's software is "the black-box system of profiling algorithms that [Trump's] talking about" when he talks about the "extreme vetting" of immigrants.

Deportations: Palantir has also conducted tens of millions of dollars of work for the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency (ICE), building systems called FALCON, HSI and ICM that allows the deportation force store and search troves of data on targeted individuals, and manage their cases.

I recent Intercept report indicates that Palantir has facilitated the integration of Facebook data into its ICE systems.

NSA Surveillance: Documents obtained by The Intercept reveal that Palantir was contracted by the NSA and other intelligence agencies to provide software that would aggregate, organize and index massive troves of surveillance data, including that from the NSA's XKEYSCORE program, which collected nearly everything that most people do on the internet.

Note: both Cambridge Analytica and Palantir have denied official involvement with each other. A Palantir spokesperson told The Times that the company briefly considered a partnership with Cambridge Analytica in 2014 that was eventually rejected. They also said "an employee, in 2013-2014, engaged in an entirely personal capacity with people associated with Cambridge Analytica. We are looking into this and will take the appropriate action.”

