BREXIT OR NO, WE'D RATHER BE IN THE UK

How Much Paid Leave And Holidays Workers Get In America Compared To The Rest Of The World, Charted

There are some things other developed countries tend to do a lot better than the US: Public transportation. Healthcare systems that don't habitually bankrupt sick people. Good-faith efforts to fight climate change.

Another of the things other countries do a much better job with is giving workers a much-needed break. Many wealthy countries (and even some not-so-wealthy countries) require companies to give workers a minimum number of paid vacation days each year. When you add these statutory minimum paid leave days to the public holidays observed in each country, workers in some countries are required to get at least 30 days off each year, per this chart from statistics website Statista:

 

Meanwhile, workers in America get exactly... zero statutory paid leave days. We're not even going to tell you to be grateful if you do get any paid leave from your work, given that almost one out of four American private sector workers doesn't get any paid. Frankly, we should all be mad that the richest country in the world doesn't care about workers' well-being.


[Read more at Statista]

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
SECURITY WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

Outfit Your Apartment, House Or Mansion With Home Security Tech For 20% Off

16 diggs simplisafe.com
Get SimpliSafe — with no long-term contracts — for 20% off today, and you'll also get an extra camera for free. That way when you're checking out your home security situation from the easy-to-use smartphone app, you'll have one extra view to make sure everything's a-okay.